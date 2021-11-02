CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

French Montana “I Don’t Really Care,” YG “Sign Language” & More | Daily Visuals

Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

Last week French Montana found himself defending his music career when trolls suggested he hasn’t had a hit of his own since the inception of his career. Looking to add another hit to his singles catalogue, French comes through with his latest joint “I Don’t Really Care” and for it’s visuals the Bronx rapper reacreates many memorable Hip-Hop moments including Biggie’s video to “Hypnotize” and Eminem getting ready to battle rap in his 8 Mile film . Overall it was pretty damn entertaining.

Back on the Left Coast, YG shows that whenever he rides he moves deep and in his clip to “Sign Language” he calls on his comrades to pull out the motorcycles and low riders to back him as he rolls through the streets of California.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Jay Critch, Fatboy SSE, and more.

FRENCH MONTANA – “I DON’T REALLY CARE”

YG – “SIGN LANGUAGE”

JAY CRITCH – “JACK IT”

MY FAVORITE COLOR – “MAYDAY”

FATBOY SSE – “2005 FREESTYLE”

DREAMDOLL – “TRYOUTS”

FLO MILLI – “ICE BABY”

