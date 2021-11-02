CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Eric Adams Honors Late Mother While Casting Vote For Himself: ‘This Is For The Little Guy’

By Marcia Kramer
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HoXDI_0cjzML5u00

Editor’s Note: This post was updated 9:25 p.m. after Adams was projected to win the election

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Projected New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams joined voters casting their ballots Tuesday morning.

As CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer reports, Adams repeatedly wiped away tears after voting for himself for mayor. It was something he had thought about and prepared himself for for decades, something he had hoped to share with his mother, Dorothy. Sadly, she passed away during the primary.

“This is an amazing day,” Adams said.

Adams carried a picture of his late mother into his polling place in Bedford-Stuyvesant , Brooklyn, where he said he cast his vote for himself.

It is a testament to her belief that her son could overcome a life of poverty and become mayor that when poll workers gave him an “I Voted” sticker, he placed it on his mother’s picture before putting one on his own lapel.

“I’m not supposed to be standing here, but because I’m standing here, everyday New Yorkers are going to realize that they deserve the right to stand in the city, also. This is for the little guy,” Adams said.

Adams, who choked up and had to wipe the tears away several times, said he has a message for New Yorkers.

“We have to believe again. We’re walking with our heads down … COVID has devastated us,” he said. “Let’s just take the advice from that third-grade-educated woman I call Mommy. You’re in a dark place, but it’s not a burial. It’s a planting. We are going to survive, New York.”

He said even if New Yorkers don’t vote him in, getting this far means he already won, growing up as a dyslexic child of a single mother, and a man who experienced being arrested and the possibility of being homeless.

He added if elected, he will work for everyone, including blue collar families.

“That is the party. If we abandon blue collar Americans, we’re going to lose our party,” he said.

Watch John Dias’ report —

CBS2’s John Dias spoke with voters who said there were a number of issues that brought them to the polls, but the rise in gun violence was number one.

“I don’t know why, but it’s a lot of that every day, every night, 24/7,” one person said.

“We need to be protected, especially our children. So many children and people have died in the community because of gun violence,” said Bed-Stuy resident Kateema Boatwright.

Adams said if he wins, he’s going to roll up his sleeves and get to work Wednesday morning to start building a government that will rebuild the city, a city for all of us.

For complete election coverage, CLICK HERE .

CBS2’s John Dias contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Candlelight Vigil Held In NYC To Remember Missing, Murdered Women Of Color

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A candlelight vigil was held at City Hall Park on Saturday to remember dozens of missing and murdered women of color. Friends and family members held photos of the women, saying each of their names. They’re asking that equal attention be given to cases when women of color are reported missing as when white women are reported missing. New York City’s Public Advocate, Jumaane Williams, was there to shed light on the issue. “In 2020, 268,000 girls and women were reported missing in the United States. A third of those reported missing were Black. They represent far greater than the share of the overall female population,” he said. The ceremony was organized by the National Taskforce for Missing and Murdered Women and Girls of Color.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

A Civilian Running The NYPD? Sources Tell CBS2 Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Is Considering It

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Here’s a provocative thought as Mayor-elect Eric Adams mulls what is arguably one of his most important appointments — could New York City get a civilian police commissioner? As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Thursday, it at least seems like it’s a possibility. Adams has narrowed his search for a police commissioner to about six or eight women. Sources told Kramer that the list includes several who have run departments in other cities, a top-ranking NYPD chief, and candidates who do not have policing backgrounds. When Kramer spoke to Adams, he seemed to hint a civilian could be in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Video Captures Curtis Sliwa Getting Hit By Taxi Near Radio City Music Hall

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video shows the moment Curtis Sliwa got hit by a taxi cab on Oct. 29. You can see him getting hit then falling to the ground near Radio City Music Hall. He then gets up and walks off. The former Republican New York City mayoral candidate was running between cars in traffic as he was crossing the street. He went to the hospital hours later to be treated for a fracture in his left arm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Andrew Cuomo’s Arraignment Date On Forcible Touching Charges Pushed Back To January 7, 2022

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo isn’t going to court anytime soon. His arraignment on forcible touching charges was delayed until early January after the Albany County district attorney told the judge he needed more time. In a letter to the judge, DA David Soares slammed the Albany sheriff for filing the case while prosecutors were still reviewing evidence, and for not including all the necessary paperwork. WEB EXTRA: Read the letter (.pdf) | Cuomo criminal complaint Cuomo is now due in court on Jan. 7 to enter a plea on misdemeanor charges of groping former aide Brittany Commisso. The sheriff has said Cuomo will have to be fingerprinted and photographed. The forcible touching charge carries a penalty of up to one year in jail.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Elections
CBS New York

NYC Workers Facing New Friday Deadline To Request Exceptions To Vaccine Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new deal gives thousands of New York City municipal workers until Friday to request an exemption to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s COVID vaccine mandate. The firefighters union is among the holdouts negotiating for a later deadline. Time is of the essence for for 75,000 city workers after the mayor struck a deal with four labor unions, including the Uniformed Firefighters Association. “We’re telling our members, prepare the paperwork. Whether or not we sign this, put it in, and we’ll see where it takes us,” UFA President Andrew Ansboro said Thursday afternoon. The agreement to extend the deadline to Friday...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Defiant Jack Ciattarelli Still Not Conceding New Jersey Governor’s Race To Incumbent Phil Murphy

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Not all of the ballots have been counted yet in the New Jersey’s governor’s race, but CBS News is projecting Gov. Phil Murphy as the winner, which would make him the first Democratic governor in more than four decades to win re-election in the Garden State. Currently, with 99% of precincts reporting, Gov. Murphy has 51% of the vote, while Republican Jack Ciattarelli has 49%. The spread is around 44,000 votes, CBS2’s John Dias reported Thursday. After an incredibly close contest, Murphy declared himself the winner on Wednesday night and on Thursday took a deep breath and...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Exhibit Shines Light On Difficult Journey Through NYC Shelter System For Those Experiencing Homelessness

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nearly one in 100 people in New York City is currently experiencing homelessness. Many of us have no idea what it’s like trying to navigate the shelter system in the search for permanent housing. CBS2’s Jessica Moore spoke to Shamaya Morris, a woman who has been through it all and has advice on how to improve what she calls a failing system. “It’s been me plenty of times and I can say you do not want it to be you,” Morris said. She knows the desperate cycle of homelessness in New York City all too well. “I feel so heartbroken because...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

This Year’s New York City Marathon Holds Special Meaning For Many Runners After Pandemic Cancelation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The countdown is on to the start of Sunday’s TCS New York City Marathon, which is back in person to mark the 50th anniversary of the race. It felt like homecoming at the New York City marathon finish line Saturday as first-time and long-time runners returned to celebrate the race’s illustrious 50-year history and its comeback after the pandemic. “Just on the verge of happy tears, so excited that we get to do this again, so thankful that my body is able to do it again,” Upper West Side resident Chrissi Michael said. Among the elite runners and distinguished...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcia Kramer
Person
John Dias
CBS New York

9-Year-Old Who Emptied Piggy Bank For First Responders Gets COVID-19 Vaccine In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Young children received the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday in Queens, including 9-year-old Desiree Mohammadi. You may remember the Long Island native emptied her piggy-bank to donate $52 for snacks for first responders back in May of 2020. She was joined by her parents, as well as Sandra Lindsay, the Long Island nurse who was the first American to receive a COVID vaccine. A hug from Lindsay was all the reassurance Desiree needed. “It just felt like a pinch and it just passed by in like two seconds,” the little resident of Syosset said. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Private Helicopter Lands In Empty Lot In Crown Heights, Startling Residents

wNEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A private helicopter landing rattled residents in Brooklyn on Thursday, sparking 911 calls to police. Startled residents in Crown Heights watched as a helicopter landed in an empty lot at Troy Avenue and Carroll Street. Cell phone video captured a man and a woman exit the Robinson R66 helicopter and walk away. The pilot then gets back in and the chopper takes off. The person who took the video says it was the second time this happened on Thursday. “It was loud, and I was like, what is it doing here?” witness Allison Isaacsaid. “First of all, doesn’t he have...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Judge Judy Sheindlin Explains To CBS2 Why She Decided To Move On To New Streaming Show ‘Judy Justice’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For a decade and a half, “Judge Judy” has been 4 p.m. appointment television here on CBS2. While she remains a staple before our broadcast, she is now venturing into streaming entertainment. “Judy Justice” debuted Monday. On the show you will notice significant changes: a new look, new cast, and new format. But as for Judge Judy, herself? Well, she remains as sharp and witty as ever. “Do you remember when we met?” CBS2 anchor Kristine Johnson asked Judy Sheindlin recently. “It was a long time ago,” she responded. FLASHBACK: Judge Judy Leaving Show After 25 Seasons Almost 15 years, to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Political Expert Calls GOP’s Stunning Success On Long Island, Especially In Nassau County, A ‘Red Tsunami’

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It was a bumpy Election on Long Island for Democrats. Some are calling the red wave a bloodbath. One of the biggest upsets came in the race for Nassau County executive, where the incumbent, Laura Curran, had a double-digit lead, but that advantage evaporated. With around 20,000 absentee ballots left to be counted, Blakeman has 52% of the vote, to Curran’s 48%, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Wednesday. The shock resonated from the New York City suburbs down the Eastern Seaboard. “People are saying there was a red wave. They are wrong. It was a red tsunami,” said Lawrence Levy of...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#New York City Mayor#Casting Vote#New Yorkers#Covid#Americans
CBS New York

New York City Considers Allowing Drug Use In Select Harlem Sites To Prevent Overdoses, But Some Believe It Will Make The Problem Worse

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A New York City proposal to curb drug-related deaths would allow drug use at select overdose prevention sites. One of the main areas of interest is Harlem, but neighbors believe encouraging injections will only make the problem worse. Syderia Asberry-Chresfield has lived in her Harlem brownstone for more than 30 years. These days, she is considering leaving for good, as drugs inundate her neighborhood. “We have 22 schools within a two block radius of these methadone clinics,” Asberry-Chresfield said. “This is normalizing behavior for our children. There’s nothing normal about this.” Co-founder of the Greater Harlem Coalition, Asberry-Chresfield is on a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Ed Mullins, Former NYPD Sergeants Union Leader, Found Guilty In 2 Department Disciplinary Cases

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ed Mullins, the former head of the NYPD sergeants union, was found guilty Friday in two separate disciplinary cases. Mullins was found guilty of improperly disclosing personal information and using inappropriate language about other New York City officials on social media. He was fined a penalty equal to 30 days pay in one case, and 40 days pay in the other. The Civilian Complaint Review Board accused Mullins of violating department policy by using “disrespectful language” regarding “another person’s race,” “gender,” or other “identifying characteristic.” He’s also faced charges for tweeting a police report involving the arrest of Mayor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Outlines Reforms For Public Safety, Criminal Justice, And More In Extensive Interview With CBS2’s Marcia Kramer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor-elect Eric Adams is hitting the ground running. Just hours after his sweeping victory, the city’s new chief executive outlined detailed plans to keep the city safe. Adams also wants to fix Rikers, clean house at the Board of Education, and a whole lot more. He spoke with CBS2’s political reporter Marcia Kramer. When Kramer spoke with Adams, she reminded him of something Mario Cuomo once said: You campaign in poetry, you govern in prose. And since the campaign is over, it’s time for New Yorkers to find out what he’s actually going to do when he takes the oath...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Truck Driver Edward Durr Unseats New Jersey State Senate President Steve Sweeney

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There was a major upset in the race in South Jersey’s 3rd Legislative District. Senate President Steve Sweeney is out, defeated by a truck driver who spent little on the campaign. CBS2’s Meg Baker has more on how the result drastically changes the state’s power dynamics. Republican state Sen.-elect Edward Durr was seen in his campaign video stepping down from his truck to introduce himself. He’s from the rural town of Swedesboro in Gloucester County. He just beat Sweeney, who has served the state since 2002, and who has been talked about as a possible candidate for governor...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS New York

Alvin Bragg Elected As Manhattan’s First Black District Attorney

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — History was made in the Manhattan District Attorney’s race Tuesday as Democrat Alvin Bragg became the first Black man elected to that office. He defeated Republican opponent Thomas Kenniff. Bragg was celebrating Tuesday night with supporters in Harlem, the community he calls home. He told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas he hopes to use his lived experience coupled with his 20-year career to inform his policies. He told his supporters it felt like a full-circle moment, saying his life experience includes being stopped at gunpoint by police, having family members in and out of the system, and fighting for justice as the...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

CBS2’s Steve Overmyer Takes A Behind-The-Scenes Look At ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you were watching “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Thursday morning, you may have seen another familiar face. CBS2’s Steve Overmyer was a guest on the show. The focus was on his series Snapshot New York, but here he takes a look at what goes on behind the scenes. As Overmyer reported, the superstar performer and her co-host, Ross Matthews, light it up every day. “It starts with Drew. If you met Drew on the street, she’d just give you a hug, and so we try to do that with the show. She says every day at the end...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Manhattan District Attorney-Elect Alvin Bragg Gets Back To Work After Historic Win

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Manhattan’s next District Attorney is not basking in his historic win. Wednesday, Alvin Bragg, the first African-American District Attorney in Manhattan, was back at work, representing Gwen Carr in the judicial inquiry into her son Eric Garner’s death at the hands of police. Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin was among supporters celebrating Bragg’s historic landslide victory Tuesday, continuing a legacy of Harlem residents breaking barriers in politics. “I think back to, kind of, you know, Judge Constance Baker Motley becoming borough president, Percy Sutton and so many others, and strive to be the kind of public servant that I’ve aspired...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Phil Murphy Projected As Winner Of New Jersey Governor’s Race

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — After an incredibly close contest, the Associated Press and CBS News on Wednesday projected Phil Murphy as the winner of the New Jersey governor’s race. Incumbent Murphy was expected by many to cruise to re-election, but Republican Jack Ciattarelli proved to be an extremely formidable opponent. The former state assemblyman rode a wave of momentum into Election Day, and despite trailing in the polls throughout the campaign said on multiple occasions he expected the Garden State to vote Republican. Murphy assumed a big lead when the returns first started coming in Tuesday, but as the night wore on...
POLITICS
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy