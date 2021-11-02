CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POCO M4 Pro 5G to arrive with 6nm chip, 33W fast charging

By Anvinraj Valiyathara
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOCO is all set to announce the POCO M4 Pro 5G on Nov. 9 for the global markets. Ahead of the launch, the company has started teasing the key features of the phone. The brand has now confirmed its fast-charging capabilities. POCO’s latest tweet reveals that the POCO M4...

Poco M4 Pro 5G launch confirmed for November 9

Poco has confirmed that it will officially unveil the Poco M4 Pro 5G on November 9. Word of the forthcoming budget contender (because Poco phones are always budget contenders) had already leaked all over the internet. Earlier this month it passed through the FCC, which was a sure sign of an imminent launch.
Realme X50 Pro 5G review

Realme’s been dropping phones like they’re hot lately. There was the Realme 6, 6i, 6 Pro, X50 and the phone we’re reviewing today – the Realme X50 Pro 5G, a 5G phone that costs under 600 euros (from £460 if you import it) despite being loaded up with flagship specs.
Poco M4 Pro 5G (21091116AC) Appears on Geekbench with Dimensity 700 SoC and 8GB RAM

Let’s take a look at the Poco M4 Pro 5G key specifications revealed via Geekbench ahead of the launch. Poco M4 Pro 5G launch is right around the corner as the device has already passed through multiple certifications. Now, the device has surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking listing with model number “21091116AC”. Here, “C” means that it is the Chinese variant of Poco M4 Pro, while the global variant can be identified by the model number “21091116AG”. Let’s take a look at the processor, RAM, and other details revealed via the Geekbench.
OPPO Reno7 Pro is confirmed with the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging

OPPO has always been in the fast pace motion when it comes to launching their OPPO Reno series. Last week, we reported on the tech spec and price leak of the OPPO Reno7 series. Today, the OPPO Reno7 Pro has passed the 3C certification and this indicates it will be arriving soon.
Huawei P50 Pro's internal test variant with 5G support leaked

Earlier this year, Huawei had launched its highly anticipated P50 flagship series of smartphone. While the device offered top notch specs and features it lacked 5G support, but now, live images of an internal testing variant of the P50 Pro has just surfaced online, which supports 5G networking. The image...
Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 is a faster mid-tier 5G chip

Qualcomm is announcing a pile of new Snapdragon chips today across its mid- and entry-level product lineups: the Snapdragon 778 Plus, 695, 680, and 480 Plus, offering more options to device manufacturers when it comes to picking the best processor for a phone — and, in theory, more choice for customers when they’re looking to buy one.
Google to start allowing third-party in-app payments in South Korea

A few weeks ago, the South Korean government had passed an amendment to the country’s Telecommunications Business Act which now prohibits Google and Apple from forcing their own payment solutions on developers. Now, to comply with the new law, Google has announced that it will allow developers to add an...
Two iQOO Neo devices tipped to launch soon

Recent reports have revealed iQOO is working on two Neo branded devices. Today, reliable tipster Digital Chat Station claimed that the two Neo models are on the way, which indicates these devices may launch this month. The names of these models are yet to be confirmed. Reports have claimed that these devices may launch in the Chinese market as iQOO Neo5s and iQOO Neo6 SE.
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G in for review

Oppo announced the Reno6 5G, Reno6 Pro 5G, and Reno6 Pro+ 5G in China in May, and the first two began their global rollout in July, starting with India. The Pro+ variant arrived in Europe in September, but under the Reno6 Pro 5G moniker. That means you get a Snapdragon 870 SoC with the European Reno6 Pro 5G, unlike the Indian model that has the Dimensity 1200 chip at the helm.
Authenticating Batteries Before Rapid and Fast Charging

With little room left to differentiate smartphones in terms of fit, form, and function, battery life and charging speed have become the new killer features. If asked, most consumers will complain about the battery life of their smartphone. In reality, this is more a charging issue since, with traditional charging solutions, even a couple of hours of charging can result in a minimal improvement in charge on some handsets. Smartphone manufacturers are differentiating their offering by providing fast or rapid charging solutions. However, this places the battery at greater risk of catastrophic failure should it be replaced by a battery that is neither fast-charge capably, nor approved by the smartphone manufacturer.
Poco M4 Pro 5G images suggest it will be a rebranded Redmi Note 11 5G

We already knew the Poco M4 Pro 5G would be launched next week, as the former Xiaomi sub-brand has scheduled a launch event for November 9 and posted some cryptic messages on Twitter that reveal some features of the upcoming device. A new leak from Vietnamese site ThePixel (via GSMArena) has given us our first proper look at the Poco M4 Pro 5G.
POCO M4 Pro 5G's first images, specifications leaked before November 9 launch

The POCO M4 Pro 5G will be announced at 20:00 PM (GMT+8) on Nov. 9 through a global launch event. Reports have revealed that it will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 5G that debuted in China. Ahead of the launch, Vietnamese publication ThePixel.vn (via) has shared some mages to give the first look at the POCO M4 Pro 5G.
How to Fast Charge the Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 features a bigger display and up to 33 percent faster charging speeds. Thanks to this, the smartwatch can be charged from 0 to 80 percent in just 45 minutes. However, you'll need to follow a few steps to achieve these faster charging speeds, as your new Apple Watch won't charge fast enough with just any power adapter.
Poco M4 Pro 5G images leaked, phone looks a lot like Redmi Note 11

Back in May, the POCO M3 Pro 5G was launched with Dimensity 700 SoC and a 90Hz display. The next-gen phone offering is almost ready as we’re seeing leaked images of the Poco M4 Pro 5G. The new device is expected to be revealed next week, Tuesday. It’s almost ready because it is basically a rehashed Redmi Note 11. POCO may be considered as a standalone company now but it still is closely related with Xiaomi. No wonder the Poco team can just rebrand a Redmi phone.
