POCO M4 Pro 5G to arrive with 6nm chip, 33W fast charging

With little room left to differentiate smartphones in terms of fit, form, and function, battery life and charging speed have become the new killer features. If asked, most consumers will complain about the battery life of their smartphone. In reality, this is more a charging issue since, with traditional charging solutions, even a couple of hours of charging can result in a minimal improvement in charge on some handsets. Smartphone manufacturers are differentiating their offering by providing fast or rapid charging solutions. However, this places the battery at greater risk of catastrophic failure should it be replaced by a battery that is neither fast-charge capably, nor approved by the smartphone manufacturer.

