Cardano Price Analysis: ADA/USD is trading negatively

By Sergio Goschenko
cryptopolitan.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardano price analysis is bearish today. ADA/USD briefly spiked above $2. Closest support at $1.90. Cardano price analysis is bearish today as the $2 mark prevented further upside after a quick rally in the morning. Therefore, we expect ADA/USD to move lower over the next 24 hours. Cardano price...

www.cryptopolitan.com

ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu: Another 100% surge is possible only if…

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. Shiba Inu was left troubled after a symmetrical triangle breakdown halted its progress towards its previous target of $0.000012568. Although the last couple of days have resulted in a 50% surge, some of its indicators are yet to assume bullish positions and nullify market uncertainties.
STOCKS
u.today

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for November 8

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Crypto.com Coin Price Analysis: CRO resumes bullish momentum, rejected at $0.45

Crypto.com price analysis is bearish for today. Selling pressure returned over the past hours. Crypto.com Coin price analysis is bearish today as the market was met with heavy selling pressure after a quick spike to $0.45. Therefore, we expect CRO/USD to reverse and retrace lower again later today. The cryptocurrency...
MARKETS
DailyFx

Gold Price Rally Eyes September High with US Yields Under Pressure

The price of gold pushes to a fresh monthly high ($1825) as it extends the advance following the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, and the precious metal may continue to retrace the decline from the September high ($1834) as the 10-Year US Treasury yield holds near the monthly low (1.44%).
BUSINESS
cryptopolitan.com

Maker price analysis: MKR to retest $3220 resistance as bulls mark 13 percent gain

Maker price analysis is bullish today. Strong support is present at $3025. Strong resistance is present at $3220. The Maker price analysis shows the coin is rallying high today to retest $3220 resistance. Today MKR bulls have covered a range upwards of $2976, as the momentum is strong and the coin has gained significant value today. Overall the last week proved profitable for the crypto pair as the price trend was upwards during this time. The resistance at $3220 seems quite strong and may go under test if bullish momentum continues. In contrast, support is present at the $3025 level.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Axie Infinity Price Analysis: AXS corrects above $150 after hitting ATH

Axie Infinity price analysis is bearish today. AXS/USD corrects after all-time high. Support is present at $147. The Axie Infinity price analysis reveals the cryptocurrency has undergone decline today after hitting a record high yesterday. The last week proved highly profitable for the coin as it gained significant value, but today the trend reversed, and bears are defining the price function. The price has covered a downwards range today from $160.7 to $154, which is quite a substantial decline, but still, the price is on the higher side comparatively.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Technical analysis: Will the EUR/USD price rebound continue?

The technical analysis of the EUR/USD price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows EURUSD: H1 has fallen below the 200-period moving average MA(200) but is attempting to rebound after hitting four-month low last Friday. We believe the bullish movement will continue after the price breaches above the upper bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1575. A level above this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to buy. The stop loss can be placed below 1.1550. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal low indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: 10-DMA probes recovery moves

EUR/USD bulls pause after two-day uptrend, keeps short-term resistance breakout. Firmer RSI, Momentum line back buyers below two-month-old key trend line hurdle. Horizontal area from early October restricts short-term downside. EUR/USD struggles to extend the two-day rebound, seesaws around 1.1590-85 during Tuesday’s Asian session. Even so, the major currency pair...
CURRENCIES
insidebitcoins.com

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD Trades Above $4700 Level

The Ethereum price prediction is seen breaking above the $4700 resistance level as the coin touches the all-time high. ETH/USD is seen refreshing to a new high after touching the new high at $4793 to trade close the resistance level of $4800. However, the coin is currently trading at $4,772 with a bullish movement towards the upper boundary of the channel. In other words, sellers may make an attempt to return back into the market but the bulls are likely to collect more on the price dips.
RETAIL
CoinTelegraph

Price analysis 11/8: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, SOL, XRP, DOT, SHIB, DOGE, AVAX

Bitcoin (BTC) is close to making a new all-time high and Ether (ETH) finally soared to hit a new high at $4,800. This pushed the total crypto market capitalization above $3 trillion for the first time ever on Nov. 8, according to data from CoinGecko. Data from Santiment shows that...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Polkadot price analysis: DOT continues to consolidate around $52, set for further upside?

Polkadot price analysis is giving bearish hints today. Support is still standing at $51. DOT price has receded to $52.8. The Polkadot price analysis reveals that the coin is stuck under the $53 resistance. DOT/USD rallied recently to the all-time high but continues to retrace and consolidate under the ATH from the past five days. Even the recent runup of the master Bitcoin did not make any notable effect on DOT’s price function except the fact that DOT also remained on an upwards trend during the rally but was unable to break through to another ATH, even it shows retracement today again. If DOT/USD breaks above $53, we might see further highs as well in the last quarter of 2021.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

VeChain Price Analysis: VET tests $0.17800, after establishing support at $0.1700

VeChain price analysis is bearish today. VET/USD tests previous high. Rejection currently preventing further upside. The VET/USD pair is trading in a very tight range today, with the market continuing to struggle against selling pressure after a brief advance above the previous high. As a result, we anticipate VET/USD to drop again and establish another higher low before attempting to rise further.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Uniswap Price Analysis: UNI finds support above $25 and tests the $26 price level

Uniswap price analysis is bullish today. UNI/USD set a higher low at $24.5 over the weekend. Uniswap currently tests the $26 mark. The Uniswap price is rising today, as we saw a significant recovery after a drop to $24.5 over the weekend. As a result, we anticipate UNI/USD to rise further, with the next significant barrier at $27.5.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Solana Price Analysis: SOL corrects below $250 after testing a higher high of $252

Solana price analysis is bearish today. SOL/USD rallied to $250 again. Selling pressure has returned over the past hours. The Solana price analysis is bearish right now since we expect the $250 mark to hold, bringing the market back down. As a result, we anticipate that SOL/USD will retrace and approach support at the $215 level to test previous resistance once again.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Chainlink Price Analysis: LINK spikes to $35.5, slowly targets $36.3 several month high next?

Chainlink price analysis is bearish today. LINK/USD saw strong buying yesterday. The market spiked above $35 after some consolidation. Chainlink price analysis is bearish today as bulls are likely exhausted after a strong rally over the past 24 hours that set a higher high at $35.6. Therefore, we expect LINK/USD to retrace some of the gain next, looking to establish another higher low from which to push higher later this week.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB/USD is bearish for the next 24 hours

Shiba Inu price analysis is bearish today. SHIB/USD continues to retrace. SHIB/USD is trading at $0.00005330. The Shiba Inu’s future remains bearish today, as a fresh downside was established overnight, and no signs of slowing down appear. As a result, we anticipate the SHIB/USD pair will move to $0.00004 to test support for the third time. Although some modest recovery is anticipated, we anticipate it will be short-lived, as the main downtrend line from the January high is yet to be broken.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Avalanche Price Analysis: We expect AVAX to continue hiking for the next 24 hours

Avalanche price analysis is bullish today. After a brief pause, AVAX is now poised to soar higher than ever before. The $83.5 level was a barrier to further downside yesterday, resulting in sluggish trading today above the support. We will almost certainly observe AVAX go past the $90 level in the coming days.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC is bullish in the next 24 hours

Litecoin price analysis is bullish today. Further downside currently rejected. Today’s Litecoin price analysis is bullish, as we anticipate the present decline to establish a new low and for LTC to bounce back there. Consolidation might be expected before recovery is achieved, most likely in LTC/USD. The present decline has...
STOCKS

