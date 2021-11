Ethereum gas fees drop drastically. The asset is presently eyeing another all-time high. Ethereum continues to prepare for The Merge. Despite the abundance of digital assets across the crypto sector, most traders only go to cryptocurrencies are the top two, Bitcoin and Ethereum. Although Bitcoin is said to have gathered much of its worth, Ethereum is presently undergoing bill runs to touch new highs. In a recent report, Ethereum gas fees have drastically reduced over the last five days. This is happening as the digital asset is ramping up to touch above $4,000 in the coming days.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO