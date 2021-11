Remember when we all used to find common ground in mutual hatred?. Back in 2019, when Game of Thrones was still a cultural phenomenon, the HBO show's legions of devoted followers united in a shared hatred of Ed Sheeran's cameo in Season 7. Instead of a blink-and-you'll-miss it appearance like many celebs received over the years, the artist was essentially given his own scene. He played a Lannister solider, whom we meet singing medieval-sounding ballad in the middle of the forest with his soldier friends, when Arya Stark, played by Maisie Williams, shows up. Fans said the cameo threw off the rhythm of the episode, leading poor Sheeran to say he wished the character would've been killed off at the end of the story.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO