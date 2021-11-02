CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Original 'Buffy' actress Kristy Swanson hospitalized with COVID-19

By Don Jacobson
 7 days ago
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Actress Kristy Swanson, who starred as the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer in a 1992 movie, has been hospitalized in New Jersey with COVID-19, she revealed on social media Monday.

"Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital," Swanson, a vocal critic of COVID-19 vaccination efforts, wrote in a Twitter post. "I'm still here with pneumonia, I'm on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I'm in good spirits and in great hands."

"I was just at the tail end of my Covid diagnosis when it jumped into my lungs," she tweeted. "So they are treating me with Baricitinib & blood thinners so I don't clot. I'm ok."

Swanson, 51, was originally cast as Buffy in a film written by Joss Whedon -- his first full-length feature -- and directed by Fran Rubel Kuzui, both of whom went on to create the popular Buffy spin-off TV series that ran for five seasons on the WB Network with Sarah Michelle Gellar in the title role.

She has appeared regularly in television acting roles since her as appearance as Buffy, including recurring roles in such TV series as Early Edition, Psyche and SEAL Team.

The actress earlier established herself as a 1980s teen icon after appearing in John Hughes' classic comedies Pretty in Pink and Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

She has drawn criticism for her public stands against COVID-19 vaccination on social media and is an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump, who has cheered on efforts against vaccine mandates across the country.

Although receiving encouragement and support from fellow actors such as Jon Cryer and Alyssa Milano after announcing her hospitalization, many others were quick to point out her anti-vaccination and anti-mask beliefs.

IN THIS ARTICLE
