Saint Cloud, MN

Warmer Weather On the Way

By Jim Maurice
 6 days ago
UNDATED -- The cooler temperatures continue Tuesday and Wednesday, but Thursday into mid-November favors warmer than normal temperatures. The...

MIX 94.9

Adopt a Saint Cloud Storm Drain This Fall

You can adopt a stretch of highway, a pond, even a park -- and now, in the City of Saint Cloud you can adopt your very own storm drain. It seems like a great idea to me, and it's pretty straightforward. The idea is that you adopt a storm drain in your neighborhood -- and you keep it free of trash, snow, ice, and debris.
MIX 94.9

Stearns County No Longer Listed As Being In A Drought

ST. CLOUD -- Last week's widespread rain has helped Minnesota's drought conditions. The U.S. Drought Monitor says all of Stearns County is now out of the drought. However, both Benton and Sherburne Counties are still listed in a moderate drought. St. Cloud has officially had 22.89 inches of precipitation so...
What are Minnesota’s Smallest Towns According to the 2020 Census?

Minnesota became the 32nd state admitted to the Union on May 11th, 1858 -- and according to the 2020 census is now the 22nd largest state population with 5,706,400 residents. Before we take a look at the smallest towns in the state according to the latest census, these eleven cities are the largest in Minnesota:
Brainerd Jaycees Adding New Virtual Ice Fishing Tournament

BRAINERD -- The organizers of the world's largest ice fishing contest are launching a new, separate virtual tournament in 2022. The Brainerd Jaycees say America's Ice Fishing Tournament is in addition to the Ice Fishing Extravaganza. Last year, the Brainerd Jaycees switched the in-person Ice Fishing Extravaganza tournament to a...
You’ll Never Guess Where Minnesota’s “Best Winter Destination” Is

With winter approaching, the website 24/7 Tempo just released its list of best winter destinations in every state. In a state that prides itself in making the most of the winter season, it's hard to pick just one place in Minnesota as our best winter destination. From St. Paul's Winter Carnival to Duluth's Bentleyville, International Falls' Ice Box Days to Ely's Winter Festival, Detroit Lakes' Polar Fest to Sandstone's Ice Festival -- there's no shortage of events and activities for cold-weather enthusiasts. Nonetheless, the folks at 24/7 Tempo have undertaken the task of narrowing down Minnesota's ultimate winter destination...and it's one you likely didn't see coming!
Update: Friendsgiving Food Truck Festival Canceled

UPDATE: We previously told you about a food truck festival coming to St. Joseph this November. However, an event organizer reached out to let us know that event has been canceled. Do you love fall comfort foods, friends, and fun? Then you need to check out Milk + Honey Cider's...
Here it Comes: Minnesota’s Ten Favorite Things About Winter

Winter gets a bad rap. Sure it's a bit too long, but getting out and enjoying all it has to offer is the key to surviving (and even thriving). Now, much of this is hard to remember when you're scraping your windshield or just slipped on the ice heading out the door, but winter in Minnesota is a state of mind. The more you find ways to get out and enjoy it -- the happier you will be.
Minnesota Deer Population Strong Ahead of Firearms Opener

UNDATED -- Nearly 500,000 hunters will take to the woods and the farm fields this weekend for the start of the Minnesota firearms deer hunting season. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says there will be good opportunities for hunters to harvest deer in almost every region of the state this year.
Winterization Workshop for Homeowners Coming to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Experts agree that home heating bills are expected to go through the roof this winter, which makes a weatherization workshop coming up this weekend more important than ever. "Keeping the Weather Out: Homeowner How-tos" is this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until noon at a Queen Anne-style home...
Give to the Max Day on November 18th, Donations Accepted Now

UNDATED -- This is the perfect time to give a donation to your favorite non-profit organization in Minnesota. Give to the Max is an annual day of giving that has been happening since 2009. Give MN Executive Director Jake Blumberg says the campaign has raised over $200 million since it...
The Holidays in St. Cloud- Stock Up on This Beverage

Entering into holiday time and a lot of parties, both personal and work related; got me thinking about all of the cheap wine I used to drink back in the day. And really, so did everyone else. Anything from a box of wine, that's class. To something like Boones Farm. That's one of those wines you don't even bother pouring into a glass to drink. You just swig it right out of the bottle. Again, classy.
Remember to Set Your Clocks Back One Hour on Sunday

We switch into Daylight Savings Time coming up on November 7th. The clocks move back an hour Sunday at 2 am, giving us an extra hour of sleep. Daylight Savings Time is observed by every state in the US except for Arizona and Hawaii, giving the rest of us an extra hour of daylight in the morning.
St. Cloud Has Been Named Minnesota’s Drunkest City

A new map made by a social media content creator has labeled St. Cloud as the drunkest city in Minnesota. Matt Surelee Charts on Facebook shared the map this week stating that the drunkest cities were picked by his Instagram followers:. As far as I can tell, there is no...
