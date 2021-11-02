Mortgage Coach and Sales Boomerang accelerate lead conversion with personalized Total Cost Analysis loan presentations for every managed borrower
IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Mortgage Coach, the borrower conversion platform empowering mortgage lenders to deliver clear mortgage advice and lending education with the interactive Total Cost Analysis (TCA) loan comparison, today announced an integration with Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry's top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system....www.durangoherald.com
