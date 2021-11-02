CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Mortgage Coach and Sales Boomerang accelerate lead conversion with personalized Total Cost Analysis loan presentations for every managed borrower

Durango Herald
 6 days ago

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Mortgage Coach, the borrower conversion platform empowering mortgage lenders to deliver clear mortgage advice and lending education with the interactive Total Cost Analysis (TCA) loan comparison, today announced an integration with Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry's top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system....

www.durangoherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Durango Herald

SimpleNexus helps lenders better serve Spanish-speaking borrowers with launch of Nexus Bilingual

New feature gives consumers the option to complete Spanish-language loan inquiries through the SimpleNexus platform. LEHI, Utah, Nov. 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - SimpleNexus ( https://simplenexus.com/ ), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced the release of Nexus Bilingual™, a new feature that makes the loan process more accessible to prospective homebuyers who prefer to communicate in Spanish by gathering initial loan information in Spanish.
ECONOMY
Durango Herald

Sales Boomerang recognized as Baltimore’s second fastest-growing company

Baltimore Business Journal honors Sales Boomerang in its annual Fast 50 ranking. WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 5, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry's top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, today announced it has earned the No. 2 spot on the Baltimore Business Journal's (BBJ) 2021 Fast 50, a list of the greater Baltimore region's 50 fastest-growing private companies. Fast 50 rankings were unveiled by the BBJ at a private reception on Thursday, November 4.
BALTIMORE, MD
Durango Herald

Mortgage Professional America honors FormFree Account Manager Laura Graben with 2021 Rising Stars award

The MPA Rising Stars award program highlights up-and-coming talent in the mortgage industry. ATHENS, Ga., Nov. 5, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - FormFree ® today announced that Account Manager Laura Graben has been named a 2021 Rising Star by Mortgage Professional America (MPA) magazine. The MPA Rising Stars award program honors promising young professionals who are making an impact on the housing and mortgage industries.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Irvine, CA
Business
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Irvine, CA
Real Estate
City
Irvine, CA
State
Arkansas State
Durango Herald

Inspire Escrow Services Launches as All-New Trusted, Safe and Efficient Escrow Company in the Inland Empire

Ontario-based company placing high value on security and quality ensures all transactions are successful and convenient for every client. ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 5, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Inspire Escrow Services has launched as an all-new trusted, safe and efficient escrow business serving the Inland Empire region, the Ontario, California-based company placing high value on security and quality while ensuring all transactions are successful and convenient for every client. Licensed and regulated by California's Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) – and bonded by the EAFC – Inspire Escrow Services' team boasts the experience to handle the highest volume of escrow transactions in the industry, each member understanding that in this current economic state, it is extremely important to fully trust an escrow business that can provide the professionalism demanded by this market.
BUSINESS
San Bernardino County Sun

Yes, there are ‘marijuana mortgages’ for California borrowers

Mortgage lenders knowingly and sometimes unwittingly provide residential purchase and refinance loans to tax cheats, money launderers and even straw buyers. How so? Lenders typically face a low bar for income documentation, they don’t look too hard and they don’t ask many tough questions. So, why can’t lenders provide mortgages...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Durango Herald

Fintech provider Promontory MortgagePath’s digital mortgage and fulfillment solutions receive renewed ABA endorsement

DANBURY, Conn., Nov. 4, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Leading digital mortgage and fulfillment solutions provider Promontory MortgagePath LLC announced the renewal of its product endorsement by the American Bankers Association (ABA). Promontory MortgagePath combines extensive mortgage operations and compliance expertise with industry-leading mortgage technology to provide efficient, cost-effective mortgage processing and fulfillment services to lenders of all sizes. ABA's endorsement, dating back to 2018, recognizes Promontory MortgagePath's tech-enabled fulfillment solutions for their ability to help its members reduce mortgage origination costs while allowing them to retain a full mortgage product suite.
REAL ESTATE
massachusettsnewswire.com

Mortgage Coach and HomeBinder Integration automates Total Cost Analysis (TCA) mortgage loan comparisons within HomeBinder’s home management platform

Integration automates Mortgage Coach’s Total Cost Analysis (TCA) mortgage loan comparisons within HomeBinder’s home management platform. IRVINE, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Mortgage Coach, the mortgage industry’s leading platform enabling lenders to create digital and accurate home loan options for consumers, today announced an integration with HomeBinder, a centralized home management platform that keeps homeowners connected with mortgage lenders, Realtors and other authorized professionals. Powered by Mortgage Coach’s Total Cost Analysis (TCA) presentations, the integration enables homeowners to compare refinance and home equity scenarios directly from the HomeBinder home management portal.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Loan#Mortgage Brokers#Mortgage Lenders#Cost Analysis#Mortgage Coach
tippnews.com

Mortgage Coach and HomeBinder partner to engage homeowners in actively managing home financing across the homeownership lifecycle

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Coach, the mortgage industry’s leading platform enabling lenders to create digital and accurate home loan options for consumers, today announced an integration with HomeBinder, a centralized home management platform that keeps homeowners connected with mortgage lenders, Realtors and other authorized professionals. Powered by Mortgage Coach’s Total Cost Analysis (TCA) presentations, the integration enables homeowners to compare refinance and home equity scenarios directly from the HomeBinder home management portal.
IRVINE, CA
worldpropertyjournal.com

Mortgage Loans in Forbearance Dips to 2.2 Percent

Based on the Mortgage Bankers Association's latest Forbearance and Call Volume Survey revealed that the total number of loans now in forbearance decreased by 7 basis points from 2.28% of servicers' portfolio volume in the prior week to 2.21% as of October 17, 2021. According to MBA's estimate, 1.1 million homeowners are in forbearance plans.
REAL ESTATE
mortgageorb.com

MBA Reports Decrease in Share of Mortgage Loans in Forbearance

The Mortgage Bankers Association‘s (MBA) latest Forbearance and Call Volume Survey is showing that the total number of loans now in forbearance decreased by 9 basis points from 2.15% of servicers’ portfolio volume in the prior week to 2.06% as of October 31, 2021. According to MBA’s estimate, 1 million homeowners are in forbearance plans.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
mortgageorb.com

Guild Mortgage Launches Loan Program For Medical Professionals

Lender and servicer Guild Mortgage has introduced a new mortgage option designed to make it easier for medical professionals to buy their first home. Under the Guild program, qualified medical professionals, including those who have just graduated from medical school, can qualify for a home loan with up to 100% financing, no required mortgage insurance, and the ability to exclude student debt from their debt-to-income ratio. The program offers loans up to $850,000.
REAL ESTATE
mediafeed.org

What is a piggyback mortgage loan & how does it work?

At its simplest, a piggyback mortgage can be defined as a second mortgage, typically a home equity loan or home equity line of credit (HELOC). Piggyback mortgage loans might be a smart option for homebuyers looking to finance a home without a large down payment. They are taken out at the same time as main mortgages and may save homebuyers money over the life of their loans by not having to pay for private mortgage insurance (PMI).
REAL ESTATE
SmartAsset

Three Types of REITs (and How to Invest in Them)

When it comes to building a strong portfolio, there are many different investment vehicles to choose from. One such vehicle is the REIT, which allows investors to put their money into real estate-based assets without the risk and hassle of … Continue reading → The post Three Types of REITs (and How to Invest in Them) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
REAL ESTATE
Shropshire Star

Mortgage approvals dip again but amount borrowed soars

The Bank of England found buyers borrowed more as they tried to complete purchases ahead of the end of the stamp duty holiday in October. The number of mortgage approvals made to home buyers fell to the lowest level this year in September, surpassing the lows set a month earlier, Bank of England figures show.
REAL ESTATE
datasciencecentral.com

Accelerate The Move To Digital With Professional Ebook Conversion Services

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every industry vertical and the publishing sector is no exception. It has compelled authors and publishers to modify their behaviors overnight and without a prescriptive road map. Consumers are preferring eBooks and audiobooks over physical books, which is a major paradigm shift, unlike the parallel trend that it was thought to be. Another significant trend is the release of exclusively online versions first, followed by print editions only after a verified demand for the hard copy.
EDUCATION
Saurabh

3 of the poorest cities of Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County is home to numerous world-famous cities that offer a lifestyle that only a few can afford, or to put it another way, a wealthy lifestyle. These cities' occupants are predominantly Hollywood celebrities, billionaire businesspeople, media moguls, and others of similar stature. To say the least, they generate a huge revenue that uplifts the whole county and state of California in one way or the other. The State of California also has cities that are on the other end of the financial spectrum. This essay will focus on three of such cities that are not economically stable and are also not deemed safe.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy