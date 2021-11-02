CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Pantheory Research Organization announces paper on a new ‘Theory of Everything’

Durango Herald
 6 days ago

CERRITOS, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - A new “Theory of Everything” is being presented by the Pantheory Research Organization. This theory combines Quantum Mechanics (QM), the theory of the smallest particles, with General Relativity (GR), the theory of gravity and the world of the large, in a theoretical construct...

www.durangoherald.com

ScienceAlert

For The First Time Ever, Evidence of Ancient Life Was Discovered Inside a Ruby

A ruby that formed in Earth's crust 2.5 billion years ago encases evidence for early life, wriggling around in the planet's mud. Trapped within the precious stone, geologists have identified residue of a form of pure carbon called graphite that, they say, is most likely biological in origin, the remains of some ancient microorganism from the time before multicellular life emerged on Earth. "The graphite inside this ruby is really unique. It's the first time we've seen evidence of ancient life in ruby-bearing rocks," said geologist Chris Yakymchuk of the University of Waterloo in Canada. "The presence of graphite also gives us more...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Wild New Paper Claims Earth May Be Surrounded by a Giant Magnetic Tunnel

Mysterious structures in the sky that have puzzled astronomers for decades might finally have an explanation – and it's quite something. The North Polar Spur and the Fan Region, on opposite sides of the sky, may be connected by a vast system of magnetized filaments. These form a structure resembling a tunnel that circles the Solar System, and many nearby stars besides. "If we were to look up in the sky," said astronomer Jennifer West of the University of Toronto in Canada, "we would see this tunnel-like structure in just about every direction we looked – that is, if we had eyes...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Giant, free index to world's research papers released online

Catalogue of billions of phrases from 107 million papers could ease computerized searching of the literature. You have full access to this article via your institution. In a project that could unlock the world’s research papers for easier computerized analysis, an American technologist has released online a gigantic index of the words and short phrases contained in more than 100 million journal articles — including many paywalled papers.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researcher advances understanding of how the nervous system controls organs

An international team of researchers, led by University of Houston Cullen Endowed Professor of biomedical engineering Mario Romero-Ortega, has progressed electroceutical research for treatment of diseases including rheumatoid arthritis, colitis and sepsis. Romero-Ortega partnered with the ARC Centre of Excellence for Electromaterials Science (ACES) at the University of Wollongong in Australia.
SCIENCE
mbl.edu

Creature Feature: Research Organisms of the MBL

The organisms studied by MBL scientists may not be spooky or scary, but some of them are downright weird. That’s what makes them such great research subjects. Below are just a few of the amazing organisms scientists are working with at the MBL. Rotifer: Small, but Mighty. For scientists at...
WILDLIFE
towardsdatascience.com

My favorite tools for managing, organizing, and reading research papers

If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of Giants.— Isaac Newton. The above quote first made its appearance in a letter that Newton wrote to Robert Hooke in 1675. Since then, the statement has been used to symbolize scientific progress and advancements. It is often said that one of the best ways to keep up to date with the latest happenings in the field of machine learning is by reading research papers. However, this is easier said than done. Reading research papers is not everyone's cup of tea. While many find them intimidating, others find it impossible to keep up with the daily dose of published papers. Arxiv — one of the go-to sites for finding such papers has over 1.9 Million submitted papers( as of October 2021) and more being added every day. To make things worse, there is a `fear of missing out’ on the latest in the field. If you fall in this group, do not worry, you are not the only one. Many people are sailing in the same boat, so much so that there is a complete lecture by Andrew Ng on reading research papers.
ISAAC NEWTON
massachusettsnewswire.com

A new ‘Theory of Everything’ combines Quantum Mechanics, the theory of the smallest particles, with General Relativity

CERRITOS, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — A new “Theory of Everything” is being presented by the Pantheory Research Organization. This theory combines Quantum Mechanics (QM), the theory of the smallest particles, with General Relativity (GR), the theory of gravity and the world of the large, in a theoretical construct which they assert is without contradiction. This is their latest version of the theory that relates to problems in the forefront of modern physics as of the fall of 2021.
PHYSICS
martechseries.com

Dialpad AI Research Paper Accepted at Leading NLP Conference

Dialpad scientists to present their findings on improving punctuation for transcriptions. Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, announced its paper “Improving Punctuation Restoration for Speech Transcripts via External Data” will be presented at the 2021 Conference on Empirical Methods in Natural Language Processing (EMNLP). The conference takes place November 7-11, 2021 and Dialpad Applied Scientist, Xue-Yong Fu, will be showcasing the paper’s findings in front of 3,000 AI researchers and scientists.
SOFTWARE
virginia.edu

UVA Announces New Research Partnership at Intersection of Business and Data Science

Two schools at the University of Virginia this week announced a unique partnership to explore ways to combine the power of data science with the teaching and practical applications of business. The School of Data Science and the Darden Graduate School of Business “collaboratory” capitalizes on the explosion of data;...
COLLEGES
AFP

Desperate US bid to engineer corals for climate change

A bit of coral shimmers like gold in a US lab as part of urgent work to help the species protect itself from climate change, an effort even skeptical experts see as sadly justifiable. Climate change is altering the environment too quickly for that to work.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Science
healththoroughfare.com

Mysterious Object Appears Near China’s Shijian-21 Satellite

There are thousands of artificial satellites revolving around the Earth, and it can be a true enigma when once in a while, an unidentified object appears near them. China’s Shijian-21 is one of those satellites, and many more will fill the Earth’s orbit in the near future, especially those that have to grant broadband internet connectivity to remote regions across the world.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

The Pupil in Your Eye Can Perceive Numerical Information, Not Just Light

You might know that the size of the pupils in our eyes changes depending on how well lit our environment is, but there's more to the story: Scientists have now discovered that the pupil also shifts in size depending on how many objects we're observing. The more objects in a scene, the bigger the pupil grows, as if to better accommodate everything that it has to look at. This "perceived numerosity" is a simple and automatic reflex, the new research shows. In a new study, researchers observed the pupil sizes of 16 participants while they looked at pictures of dots. In some...
SCIENCE
earth.com

The Terrifying Biology Of Hell Pigs

Yes, they’re a real thing. At least, they were. While these “terminator pigs” are (thankfully) no longer roaming upon the Earth’s crust, the fossil record tells a riveting story of these gargantuan, scary-looking creatures and also reveals enchanting details of the way the world they inhabited appeared. Today we’re going to rut around in the terrifying biology of hell pigs to better understand the mystifying past of this planet’s evolution and extinction events. So let’s dig in – the facts are quite bristly!
ANIMALS
scitechdaily.com

1,000 Years of Glacial Ice Reveals Unexpected Evidence of “Prosperity and Peril” in Europe

Evidence preserved in glaciers provides continuous climate and vegetation records during major historical events. Europe’s past prosperity and failure, driven by climate changes, has been revealed using thousand-year-old pollen, spores, and charcoal particles fossilized in glacial ice. This first analysis of microfossils preserved in European glaciers unveils earlier-than-expected evidence of air pollution and the roots of modern invasive species problems.
EARTH SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

There May Be People Who Are Genetically Resistant to COVID-19, Scientists Say

Two humans are at least 99.9 percent genetically identical to each other. But it's that 0.1 percent or so that makes us special. This is what determines all our differences, from the unique ways we look, to our resistance or susceptibility to diseases such as HIV. Certain tiny tweaks in the genetic code can be incredibly helpful not only for the individual, but society. The more we know about these special genes (and the people who have them) the better, as it might be possible to create drugs that can mimic useful genetic differences. With that in mind, researchers are searching for people around the...
SCIENCE
AccuWeather

Researchers make startling find while mapping ocean floor

"I think we got something." Researchers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) came across a historic discovery while mapping the ocean floor recently -- an oil tanker that dates back to World War II. The sunken oil tanker is called the SS Bloody Marsh. Its construction was completed...
ENVIRONMENT
CNET

Haunting Hubble image shows mysterious 'superbubble' nebula hole

Nebulas are some of the most stunning features we see in space. N44, one of these ghostly formations of gas and dust, is a particularly strange nebula. It sports a "superbubble," a large, dark gap that makes it look like it has a chunk scooped out of it. A new...
ASTRONOMY
Grant Piper News

Four Likely Effects From The Solar Flare Due To Hit Sunday

Artist recreation of a solar flare hitting Earth.NASA. The sun just fired off a massive Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) from a sunspot pointed directly at the Earth. These solar events are common but the strength and positioning of this particular burst are set to affect the Earth more than usual. The sun is a volatile being that frequently shoots matter and radiation into space at regular intervals. Most of the time, these streams fly harmlessly off into the empty void. Since the Earth orbits on a single plane, being caught in one of these ejections is not super common. Many of these flares are mild in strength but the one detected this week was categorized an X strength eruption - the strongest possible designation.

