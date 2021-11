This past cryptoweek, huge differences were seen in banks’ Ethereum valuation as ETH was testing its all-time high, the metaverse tokens extended their rally after Facebook's Meta move, and vague news from Ripple failed to propel the XRP price. PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel claimed that rising BTC prices are proof that inflation has taken hold in the US economy, the SQUID token moved up again despite its prior massive collapse, and EOS dropped at the time when a new foundation is formed to ‘fork out’ Block.One. Google’s parent company Alphabet took another step into the world of crypto by joining a funding round for DCG, and Ethereum Name Service aims to launch the ENS governance token and to create a DAO.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO