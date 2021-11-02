CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

BP Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates on Higher Commodity Prices

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

Earnings Beat: Headquartered in London, BP plc BP reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 99 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS) on a replacement cost basis. The bottom-line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 96 cents per ADS.

BP p.l.c. Price and EPS Surprise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vA6GG_0cjz4OCg00

BP p.l.c. price-eps-surprise | BP p.l.c. Quote

Estimate Revision Trend & Surprise History: The Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings for the quarter has witnessed three upward revisions in the past 30 days.

The British energy giant beat the consensus estimate for bottom lines in three of the prior four quarters, the average surprise being 43.4%.

Revenues Miss: Revenues of $37,867 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $39,233 million.

Key Stats: Total production of 1,313 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d) was lower than the year-earlier quarter level of 1,402 MBoe/d.

The company sold liquids for $65.53 per barrel in the third quarter (versus $38.21 in the year-earlier quarter) and natural gas for $5.61 per thousand cubic feet (versus $1.42). Overall price realization increased to $57.72 per Boe from the year-ago level of $31.21.

Zacks Rank: Currently, BP sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Check back for our full write up on the BP earnings report later!


5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BP p.l.c. (BP): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp Plc#Bp P L C#Commodity Prices#Stocks#Bp#American Depositary Share#Eps#British#Mboe#498 3#673 0#Zacks Investment Research
Entrepreneur

EHealth (EHTH) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

EHealth (EHTH) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.78 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.75. This compares to loss of $0.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -137.33%. A...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

DCP Midstream (DCP) Stock Slips 4.8% Since Q3 Earnings Miss

DCP Midstream, LP DCP declined 4.8% since the third-quarter 2021 earnings announcement on Nov 2. The lower-than-expected results were owing to a decline in NGL pipelines throughput volumes. The negatives were partially offset by increased wellhead volumes in the North. The partnership reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 18 cents per...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Wheaton (WPM) Q3 Earnings & Sales Miss Estimates, Down Y/Y

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. WPM reported adjusted earnings per share of 30 cents in third-quarter 2021, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 33 cents. The bottom-line figure declined 10.1% year over year. The company generated revenues of $269 million during the reported quarter, down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Entrepreneur

The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Tesla, Comcast, AbbVie, Boeing, China Petroleum & Chemical and Advanced Micro Devices

Chicago, IL – November 8, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Tesla, Inc. TSLA, Comcast Corporation CMCSA, AbbVie Inc. ABBV, The Boeing Company BA, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation SNP and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Should You Buy Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) Ahead of Earnings?

Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Intercorp Financial Services Inc. IFS may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Intercorp Financial Services is...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

SmileDirectClub stock down more than 20% after wider loss, lower sales for Q3

SmileDirectClub Inc. shares tanked more than 20% in the extended session Monday after the maker of clear plastic aligners reported a wider quarterly loss and sales missed the mark, saying it ran against macroeconomic headwinds. SmileDirect lost $89 million, or 23 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with $13 million, or 11 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue fell 18% to $138 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected a loss of 14 cents a share on sales of $183 million. "We are disappointed with our third-quarter results driven by the macroeconomic headwinds that are influencing the spending of our core demographic," Chief Executive David Katzman said in a statement. The company guided for full-year 2021 revenue in a range between $630 million and $650 million. The analysts surveyed by FactSet expect 2021 revenue around $758 million. SmileDirect shares ended the regular trading day flat.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Imperial Oil (IMO) Stock Down 7.2% Since Q3 Earnings Miss

Imperial Oil’s IMO stock has declined 7.2% since the third-quarter 2021 earnings announcement on Oct 29. The company’s lower-than-anticipated earnings due to increased total expenses, and an escalated capital and exploration spending displeased investors. This might be the cause for the firm’s stock price depreciation. Delving Deeper. Imperial Oil reported...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy