CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

One school still uses electric shock devices on its students. Seven senators are leaning on the FDA to get them banned.

By Sara Luterman
wvli927.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a letter first shared with The...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Study Reveals Shocking Risks Pregnant People Would Face Under a National Abortion Ban

Outlawing any and all terminations of pregnancies across the entirety of the United States could result in a 21 percent jump in pregnancy-related deaths, estimates a recent study. Among Black communities, the figure is an even more shocking 33 percent. The research doesn't even take into account the potential risks of illicit abortions, which, although safer today than in the past, aren't 100 percent risk-free, so they could push the mortality rate even higher. While the scenario is purely hypothetical, not to mention extreme, the prediction highlights the potential costs of broad-sweeping legislation that seeks to simplify what is a complex and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
weareteachers.com

10 Left-Handed School Supplies Your Southpaw Students Will Really Use

There are a remarkable amount of everyday items that favor right-handed people. Credit card machines, zippers, and even cup holders in cars are all designed for righties. The pattern continues when it comes to school supplies. Left-handed school supplies do exist, but they’re often overpriced and hard to find on a regular basis. Because of that, we’ve rounded up some of the best left-handed school supplies you should keep handy in your classroom. (And yes, that pun was absolutely intentional.)
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Shock
bizjournals

Lab Notes: Trice gets FDA approval for device; Ocugen files to begin Covid-19 vaccine trial

This week's life sciences industry roundup includes one Philadelphia-area company securing Food and Drug Administration marketing approval for a medical device and another submitting an application with the FDA to conduct late-stage testing of a Covid-19 vaccine. Here's the roundup:. Trice Medical. The Malvern medical device developer received FDA marketing...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Boston Herald

FDA authorizes Pfizer vaccine in kids 5-11 moving it one step closer to public use

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is just two steps away from rolling out to kids age 5-11 as the Food and Drug Administration authorized the shots following a recommendation from an independent advisory panel. “As a mother and a physician, I know that parents, caregivers, school staff, and children have been waiting...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
FDA
pahomepage.com

FDA approval gets kids one step closer to being vaccinated

The FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5-11 on Friday, Oct. 29. The shots can't start going out until the CDC gives the green light, which is expected to happen on Tuesday. That means kids could start getting vaccinated by Wednesday.
HEALTH
Philadelphia Business Journal

Lab Notes: Trice gets FDA approval for device; Ocugen files to begin Covid-19 vaccine trial

This week's life sciences industry roundup includes one Philadelphia-area company securing Food and Drug Administration marketing approval for a medical device and another submitting an application with the FDA to conduct late-stage testing of a Covid-19 vaccine. Here's the roundup:. Trice Medical. The Malvern medical device developer received FDA marketing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy