Energy Industry

Exxonmobil exploring carbon capture storage in Indonesia

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesian state-owned oil and gas company PT Pertamina and American energy giant Exxon Mobil Corp signed an agreement on Tuesday to look at ways to use carbon capture storage (CCS) in the Southeast Asian country. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed during the two-week COP26...

