A “Time Capsule” event was held on Sunday, Oct. 17 at the Fayette County Memorial Library to view the contents of a capsule packed away 50 years ago, and to see the items that were selected to be opened 50 years in the future. An essay was read by Anita Morris that was written in 1971 by Charlie Grimsley. His essay was selected as the one that most closely resembled what life is currently like in 2021.

