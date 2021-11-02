CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Gunmen Abduct Staff and Children at University in Nigerian Capital

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABUJA (Reuters) - Gunmen abducted four members of staff and their children from the University of Abuja on Tuesday, the university said, in a rare kidnapping at such a large institution in the Nigerian capital. Gangs of armed men, known locally...

Reuters

Nigeria rescues six people abducted from Abuja university

ABUJA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Nigerian security agents have rescued six people abducted by armed men from a university in Abuja this week, in what was a rare kidnapping at a higher education institution in the country's capital, police said on Friday. Gunmen abducted four members of staff and two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Eighty Dead In Sierra Leone Fuel Explosion

A massive explosion at a petrol station in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown killed at least 80 people, burning people in cars and streets nearby, a rescue worker and nurse said Saturday. "We recovered 80 bodies from the site of the accident last night with our ambulances," the rescue worker from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sierra Leone: Drone footage of wreckage after oil tanker explosion

Drone footage shows firefighters and rescue workers at the scene of wreckage after an oil tanker exploded in Sierra Leone, killing 99 people. The disaster happened early on Saturday morning after a bus struck the tanker at a gas station in Wellington, a suburb east of Freetown. President Julius Maada...
PUBLIC SAFETY
quillette.com

Ethiopia’s Stunning Battlefield Reversal

A year is a long time during warfare, and the Tigray conflict that began last November has now been flipped on its head. Not many observers saw the current scenario coming. The world’s recurring tendency to forget Ethiopia, noted by the eminent 18th-century British historian Edward Gibbon, has reasserted itself. Now the media are rushing to catch up with the changing tide of battle.
POLITICS
The Independent

Iraqi PM makes ‘bandaged’ TV appearance after surviving drone attack

Hours after surviving an alleged assassination attempt, Iraq’s prime minister led a meeting of his top security commanders and appeared on television wearing what seemed to be a bandage on his left arm.Troops and patrols were deployed throughout Baghdad on Sunday after a drone strike on Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s official residence, which security officials said wounded six guards who were stationed outside the building.No group has yet claimed the attack, which exacerbates tensions sparked by Iran-backed militias’ claims of fraud during last month’s parliamentary elections, which were praised by the United Nations as “technically sound”. The militias have been leading protests...
MIDDLE EAST
Death Toll Rises To 98 In Sierra Leone From The Explosion Of a Fuel Truck

Deaths increased to 98, and to 92 injured in Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone, after a fuel tanker exploding last night when it collided with another truck, the relief services confirmed today to Efe. “As an institution responsible for disasters, we are currently on the ground, we have created...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Sierra Leone explosion: Scores dead after Freetown oil tanker collision

At least 91 people have died after a massive explosion when a fuel tanker collided with a lorry in Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown. Fuel spilled before igniting and the resulting inferno engulfed bystanders and vehicles at a busy junction. Footage broadcast by local media outlets showed badly charred bodies in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
persecution.org

Two Elderly Nuns in Nepal Arrested on False Charges

Church Leaders View Arrests as an Attack on Nepal’s Minorities. 10/28/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that two elderly nuns in Nepal were arrested in September for allegedly violating the country’s controversial anti-conversion law. Despite more than a month passing since their arrest, the nuns remain in detention awaiting trial.
WORLD
AFP

Ethiopia's wartime emergency decree sets capital on edge

All week, Bisrat's phone has been buzzing with news of fellow Tigrayans caught up in a fresh round of mass arrests linked to Ethiopia's year-long war.  He recalled riding in a share-taxi this week and hearing another passenger brag loudly into his phone about reporting Tigrayan neighbours to the police, saying they were then "captured". 
POLITICS
AFP

Who is fighting the war in Ethiopia?

The war in northern Ethiopia is moving south, with rebel groups claiming strategic wins over government forces and threatening to advance on Addis Ababa. These are the main actors in a year-long conflict that has killed thousands and pushed many more into famine: Ethiopia's national military is one of the biggest standing armed forces in Africa, with an estimated 140,000 personnel.
MILITARY
BBC

Benin bronze: 'Looted' Nigerian sculpture returned by university

A sculpture was handed back to Nigeria by the University of Aberdeen on Thursday after its "extremely immoral" acquisition. The "priceless" bronze is described as having been looted by British soldiers in Benin City in 1897. Depicting an Oba (king) of Benin, it was acquired by the university in 1957...
AFRICA
caribbeantoday.com

UNICEF Sounds Alarm Over Abductions of Women and Children in Haiti

UNITED NATIONS – The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has warned that the number of children and women abducted in Haiti until the end of August has already surpassed last year’s total. According to UNICEF Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, Jean Gough, “nowhere is safe for children...
ADVOCACY
IBTimes

Ethiopian Govt Vows To Fight On In 'Existential War'

Ethiopia's government said Thursday it was on the brink of victory in an "existential war" against Tigrayan rebels and vowed to fight on, in an apparent rebuke of international ceasefire calls on the conflict's first anniversary. "This is not a country that crumbles under foreign propaganda! We are fighting an...
POLITICS
The Independent

Georgians protest outside ex-president Saakashvili's prison

Hundreds of protesters are rallying outside a prison in Georgia to demand that the country’s incarcerated former President Mikheil Saakashvili be transferred to a private clinic because he is weakening while on a hunger strike. Saakashvili declared the hunger strike hours after being placed in the prison in Rustavi, 30 kilometers (20 miles) south of the capital Tbilisi on Oct. 1. He was arrested that day after returning to Georgia from his home in Ukraine aiming to bolster opposition forces ahead of nationwide municipal elections. Saakashvili left Georgia in 2013 following the end of his presidency due to term limits. He later was stripped of his citizenship and sentenced in absentia to six years in prison on abuse-of-power convictions. Supporters contend that Saakashvili’s health has seriously deteriorated while in prison, but Georgian authorities say his vital signs are normal. Justice Minister Rati Begradze said Friday that Saakashvili has been consuming cereal and fruit juices.
PROTESTS
AFP

Sierra Leone must learn from tanker blast, says president

Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio said on Sunday the West African country "must learn" from the deaths of over 100 people killed in a fuel tanker explosion in the capital Freetown. Three days of national mourning would begin on Monday with flags ordered to fly at half mast and prayers held nationwide on Friday and Sunday, he said in a televised address to the nation. "We are going to concentrate on helping those who are critically injured right now," Bio said earlier in the day after returning from Britain, where he had been attending the COP26 climate conference. Reiterating the government's promise of free treatment for the injured, the president added that the country "must learn from this unfortunate incident".
AFRICA
The Independent

Sudan activists reject power-sharing, call for strikes

Sudan’s protest movement has rejected international-backed initiatives to return to a power-sharing arrangement with the military after last month’s coup, calling for two days of nationwide strikes starting Sunday. This comes as a leader with the country’s main political party urged the international community to increase pressure on the generals to stop what he called an “unfortunate escalation.”The Sudanese military seized power on Oct. 25, dissolving the transitional administration and arresting dozens of government officials and politicians. The coup has been met with international outcry and massive protests in the streets of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country.The takeover...
PROTESTS

