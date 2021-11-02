Billy Vunipola: Saracens forward expected back on the pitch in late November after positive scan

Japanese players have to pick themselves up and work hard ahead of their two matches with Portugal and Scotland following the 60-5 rout by Ireland in Saturday's one-off rugby Test at Lansdowne Road, said head coach Jamie Joseph. Joseph gave a brutal and frank appraisal of a somewhat surprisingly one-sided encounter on what was Irish captain Johnny Sexton's 100th Test appearance for his country. Japan had beaten the Irish in a memorable run at the 2019 World Cup and then came out the wrong side of a highly entertaining 39-31 defeat in Dublin in July. However they were on the back foot from the start of the match played in front of around 40,000 spectators -- the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck last year so many have been permitted to attend.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO