CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Thomson Reuters raises full-year revenue forecast

By Syndicated Content
hot96.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Thomson Reuters Corp reported higher quarterly sales on Tuesday and...

hot96.com

Comments / 0

Related
hot96.com

BA-parent IAG posts 485 million euro loss for summer quarter

LONDON (Reuters) – British Airways parent company IAG posted a loss of 485 million euros for its summer quarter as pandemic restrictions and the partial closure of the transatlantic market continued to hold back a travel recovery. IAG’s operating loss before exceptional items of 485 million euros for the July...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
editorials24.com

ViacomCBS edges past quarterly revenue estimates By Reuters

(Reuters) – ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:) Inc on Thursday posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by more subscriber additions to its fast-growing streaming platforms and strong advertising sales. Revenue rose 13% to $6.61 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts on average had expected $6.57 billion, according to Refinitiv data. Disclaimer:...
MARKETS
95.5 FM WIFC

CVS raises full-year adjusted profit forecast on COVID test, vaccine demand

(Reuters) -CVS Health Corp on Wednesday lifted its full-year adjusted profit forecast, boosted by robust demand for COVID-19 vaccinations and tests from a surge in cases led by the virulent Delta variant. The United States stepped up efforts to combat the public health crisis in the wake of Delta-led infections,...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thomson Reuters Corp#Reuters News
Benzinga

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Thomson Reuters

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
MARKETS
Reuters

Under Armour raises annual revenue forecast on steady demand

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Under Armour Inc raised its annual revenue forecast on Tuesday, as people seek comfortable casuals and athletic wear with their pandemic-hit social life still irregular and offices yet to open. The athletic apparel maker forecast 2021 revenue to increase about 25%, compared with its previous forecast...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Ralph Lauren raises full-year revenue outlook on luxury demand rebound

(Reuters) – Ralph Lauren Corp raised its full-year revenue forecast on Tuesday, helped by resurgent demand for high-end apparel in North America. Shares of the New York-based company rose 2.5% in premarket trading. The luxury goods industry has bounced back sharply this year from pandemic-driven weakness in 2020, as consumers...
BUSINESS
Orange County Business Journal

Alteryx 3Q Revenue Down; Full-Year Gain Seen

Data analytics software maker Alteryx Inc. said third-quarter revenue was down 5% compared to a year ago, but projected it would finish 2021 with a solid increase. Revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was $123.5 million, close to analysts’ expectations and down from $129.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 was $58 million, versus a gain of $4.4 million in the year-ago period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
104.1 WIKY

Hershey raises full-year forecasts on strong Halloween demand

(Reuters) – Hershey Co raised its annual net sales and adjusted earnings forecast on Thursday, helped by strong demand for its products such as Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and KitKat chocolates due to Halloween. The company forecast 2021 net sales to grow 8% to 9%, higher than its previous range...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Ford Motor posts stronger-than-expected profit, raises full-year forecast

DETROIT, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) on Wednesday reported a stronger-than-expected third-quarter profit and raised its full-year earnings forecast as strong demand for its trucks helped offset the hit from a global semiconductor shortage. Ford said increased availability of chips and higher wholesale vehicle shipments in the...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

UPS Posts Stellar Q3 Results, Raises Full-Year Margin Outlook

UPS Inc. posted on Tuesday strong third-quarter results and raised its full-year operating margin outlook, sending its shares up sharply in premarket trading. Earnings per share, on an adjusted and diluted basis, hit $2.71, up nearly 19% compared to the prior-year quarter, the Atlanta-based company (NYSE: UPS) reported. Analysts' consensus on Barchart was $2.52 a share. Adjusted operating profit of $2.97 billion was up 23.4% year-over-year. Revenue of $23.2 billion increased 9.2% from the prior year period. Cash from operations rose 26.7% year-over-year, while free cash flow jumped 52.3%, UPS said.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Ibj.com

Lilly misses earnings estimates but raises full-year outlook

Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. fell short of earnings estimates in the fourth quarter but boosted its full-year outlook on Tuesday. Lilly reported a third-quarter profit of $1.11 billion, down 8%, from $1.2 billion, in the same quarter of 2020. On a per-share basis, the company had earnings of $1.22 per share, down from $1.33 per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Shore News Network

Japan’s Nidec raises full-year profit outlook on strong demand

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s Nidec Corp increased its full-year earnings outlook by 6% on Tuesday, as the precision electric motor maker benefited from increased demand from home appliance makers, auto companies and others. The company expects full year operating profit of 190 billion yen compared with an earlier forecast of 180...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

New Relic shares hurdle 14% on sales, earnings beat

Shares of New Relic Inc. initially jumped 14% in extended trading Monday after the maker of cloud-based software reported fiscal second-quarter results that topped Street estimates and raised guidance for fiscal 2022. New Relic reported a net loss of $48.1 million, or 84 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $47.9 million, or 79 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, Relic lost $6.4 million, or 10 cents a share. Revenue jumped 18% to $195.7 million from $166.1 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a net loss of 13 cents a share on revenue of $182.2 million. New Relic's stock is up 39% so far in 2021, while the broader S&P 500 index has gained 25% this year.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Expensify raises expected pricing of IPO

Expensify Inc. on Monday raised the expected pricing range for its upcoming initial public offering. The company, which aims to simplify the process of building expense reports, now expects an IPO price of $25 to $27 a share. The company previously expected $23 to $25 a share. Expensify plans to offer 2.61 million shares through the IPO, while selling shareholders plan to offer 7.12 million. The company would raise about $70.5 million at the high end of its raised range. Expensify generated $65.0 million in revenue during the first six months of 2021, up from $40.6 million in the first six months of 2020. The company also generated $14.7 million in net income during the first six months of the year, up from $3.5 million in the first six months of 2020. Expensify is looking to go public amid a 20% rise in the Renaissance IPO ETF over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 is up 34% over that span.
STOCKS
just-auto.com

SMMT reduces full year van sales forecast

UK light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales fell 4.6% year on year in October as 27,420 vans were registered, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said. This was the the second consecutive month of decline but the sector remained 2.3% up on the five-year pre-pandemic average for October. Registrations...
ECONOMY
Travel Weekly

Airbus raises full-year profits guidance

Aircraft manufacturer Airbus has raised its full-year profit guidance based on a “strong performance” for the first nine months of the year. It now expects earnings before tax to be €4.5 million, up from previous guidance of €4 million, and free cash flow of €2.5 billion, up from €2 billion – assuming no further disruptions to the world economy, air traffic, internal operations and its ability to deliver products and services.
INDUSTRY
investorsobserver.com

McDonald's (MCD) Posts Positive Third-Quarter 2021 Results, Raising Full-Year Forecast; New Menu Items and Loyalty Program Help U.S. Sales

McDonald's (MCD) posted its third-quarter 2021 financial results on Wed., Oct. 27. Revenue and earnings both beat out earlier market forecasts. As of 10:37 am EDT today, MCD stock was up 2.00% in value. The fast-food empire’s better-than-expected third-quarter performance, along with strong international sales, caused the company to increase...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy