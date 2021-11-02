CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer raises COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast to $36 billion

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc on Tuesday raised the full-year sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine...

Hungary’s Richter makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for staff

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungarian drugmaker Richter Gedeon has made COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for its 12,328 workers to ensure business continuity after a government decision allowing companies to do so, Chief Executive Gabor Orban said on Monday. The company, which earlier reported third-quarter net profit of 38.2 billion forints ($123.13 million)...
EU to advise on Merck’s COVID-19 pill in “shortest possible” time

The European Union’s medicines regulator said on Monday it will give region-wide recommendations for the COVID-19 antiviral pill jointly developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics in the “shortest possible” time-frame. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it was reviewing the available data as the watchdog seeks to help member states...
S.Korea to purchase 70,000 courses of new Pfizer COVID-19 pill

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea has agreed to buy 70,000 courses of Pfizer Inc’s experimental antiviral COVID-19 pill, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Saturday. Pfizer on Friday said trial results showed that its Paxlovid pill reduced by 89% the risk of hospitalization or death in...
Pfizer beats third-quarter expectations despite COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty sales slipping

Pfizer beat third-quarter expectations and raised its 2021 forecast again even as sales of its top product, the COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty, slipped in the U.S. Soaring international sales of the preventive shots helped pushed total Comirnaty revenue close to $13 billion in the quarter, and the drugmaker said Tuesday that it now expects to book about $36 billion in sales from the vaccine this year.
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Authorized for Children

The Pfizer (PFE)-BioNTech (BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for children aged five through 11 years old. The dose provided by healthcare companies can be administered in a two-dose regimen of 10-µg doses in the interval of 21 days....
Regeneron says Covid antibody treatment protects for at least 8 months

A synthetic antibody treatment developed by Regeneron reduced the risk of developing symptomatic Covid by more than 80 percent up to eight months after receiving the treatment, the US biotech firm said Monday. The results are "particularly important to those who do not respond to COVID-19 vaccines including people who are immunocompromised," said Myron Cohen, a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill scientist who is leading a government-sponsored study into the treatment. The study included 842 people who received a placebo and 841 who received the treatment, known as REGEN-COV, dosed at 1,200 mg and injected under the skin. During a follow-up period of two to eight months, there were seven Covid cases in the treatment group and 38 in the placebo group, representing a risk reduction of 81.6 percent.
The era of anti-Covid pills begins

What if a simple pill could help heal from Covid-19? - They are pills taken orally as soon as the first symptoms of Covid-19 appear, to avoid serious forms of the illness, and therefore hospitalisation.
Surgeon General Just Issued This COVID Warning

During a busy coronavirus news week—which included parents getting vaccines for their kids aged 5 to 11 and the development of two pills proven effective as therapeutics—there was news that concerned experts: Legal challenges to a planned mandate for companies with more than 100 employees to get vaccines, and cases plateauing (not going down) and stuck at 75,000 a day. With this in mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the nation's Surgeon General, appeared on This Week opposite Martha Raddatz to tell you how to be safe, and he had a warning. Read on for five essential points that can save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
What Dr. Fauci sees coming for the pandemic this winter

The United States has seen a decline in cases and hospitalizations since the summer's delta surge — but the decline is declining. COVID-19 is still killing more than 1,000 people in the U.S. every day. New cases still hover around 72,000 per day — and infections are actually trending up in some pockets of the country, including parts of the Mountain West and the Northeast.
'We're Close to the End': Medical Expert Lays Out Endgame for Covid-19 Pandemic

The number of Covid-19 infections nationwide has flatlined after weeks on the decline. The vaccination rate for all Americans lingers, for now, at just under 60 percent. Yet Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former head of the Food and Drug Administration and a medical expert who issued a prescient warning about the pandemic in early 2020, now says the worst is nearly over.
France hits one-month high for patients hospitalised for COVID-19

PARIS (Reuters) – French health authorities said on Monday the number of people hospitalised because of COVID-19 went up by 156 over the past 24 hours, the highest daily rise since Aug. 23, to reach a one-month peak of 6,865. The number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) for...
