Pfizer raises COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast to $36 billion

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc on Tuesday raised the full-year sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine...

Exclusive-Boeing U.S. worker vaccine exemption requests top 11,000 -sources

SEATTLE (Reuters) – The number of Boeing Co employees seeking a vaccine exemption on religious or medical grounds has reached more than 11,000 – or nearly 9% of its U.S. workforce – a level many times higher than executives initially estimated, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The widespread...
Inflation tops pandemic as investor concern: Fed report

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Concerns over higher inflation and tighter monetary policy have taken the mantle as the top concern for market participants, pushing aside the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve said Monday in its latest report on financial stability. At the same time, the semiannual report also flagged the growing...
Pfizer beats third-quarter expectations despite COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty sales slipping

Pfizer beat third-quarter expectations and raised its 2021 forecast again even as sales of its top product, the COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty, slipped in the U.S. Soaring international sales of the preventive shots helped pushed total Comirnaty revenue close to $13 billion in the quarter, and the drugmaker said Tuesday that it now expects to book about $36 billion in sales from the vaccine this year.
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Authorized for Children

The Pfizer (PFE)-BioNTech (BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for children aged five through 11 years old. The dose provided by healthcare companies can be administered in a two-dose regimen of 10-µg doses in the interval of 21 days....
Regeneron says Covid antibody treatment protects for at least 8 months

A synthetic antibody treatment developed by Regeneron reduced the risk of developing symptomatic Covid by more than 80 percent up to eight months after receiving the treatment, the US biotech firm said Monday. The results are "particularly important to those who do not respond to COVID-19 vaccines including people who are immunocompromised," said Myron Cohen, a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill scientist who is leading a government-sponsored study into the treatment. The study included 842 people who received a placebo and 841 who received the treatment, known as REGEN-COV, dosed at 1,200 mg and injected under the skin. During a follow-up period of two to eight months, there were seven Covid cases in the treatment group and 38 in the placebo group, representing a risk reduction of 81.6 percent.
The era of anti-Covid pills begins

What if a simple pill could help heal from Covid-19? - They are pills taken orally as soon as the first symptoms of Covid-19 appear, to avoid serious forms of the illness, and therefore hospitalisation.
Surgeon General Just Issued This COVID Warning

During a busy coronavirus news week—which included parents getting vaccines for their kids aged 5 to 11 and the development of two pills proven effective as therapeutics—there was news that concerned experts: Legal challenges to a planned mandate for companies with more than 100 employees to get vaccines, and cases plateauing (not going down) and stuck at 75,000 a day. With this in mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the nation's Surgeon General, appeared on This Week opposite Martha Raddatz to tell you how to be safe, and he had a warning. Read on for five essential points that can save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
What Dr. Fauci sees coming for the pandemic this winter

The United States has seen a decline in cases and hospitalizations since the summer's delta surge — but the decline is declining. COVID-19 is still killing more than 1,000 people in the U.S. every day. New cases still hover around 72,000 per day — and infections are actually trending up in some pockets of the country, including parts of the Mountain West and the Northeast.
Shiba Inu Traders Fear Major Price Reversal Amid Price Surge

Shiba Inu Traders Fear Major Price Reversal Amid Price Surge. SHIB continues to rock the crypto world. Traders fear that SHIB market decline might happen once again. Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to set the crypto world on fire with its huge market cap and bullish trading position. In detail, SHIB right now ranks along with the leading crypto assets in the top ten cryptocurrencies provided by CoinGecko. Indeed, this achievement by SHIB catches the attention of investors around the world.
Cannabis stocks rise on federal marijuana measure prospects

Cannabis stocks rose Monday for the second straight day after a report by Marijuana Moment that Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) is circulating the States Reform Act as a measure to legalize cannabis on a federal level. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic said late Friday the measure "significantly increases the probability of federal level marijuana reform" during the current term. Shares of the Cannabis ETF rose 5%, Curaleaf jumped 10%, Trulieve advanced by 5.7%. Green Thumb Industries rallied 11% and Cresco Labs rose 7.4%.
Deere Is Likely To Outperform This Stock Amid A Rebound In Construction Demand

We think that Deere stock (NYSE: DE) is currently is a better pick compared to Terex stock (NYSE: TEX), a global manufacturer of lifting and material processing products, despite Deere being the more expensive of the two. DE trades at about 2.5x trailing revenues, compared to just 0.9x for Terex. Although both the companies have benefited from the rise in construction activities post-pandemic, Deere’s financial performance has been better over the recent years. However, there is more to the comparison. Let’s step back to look at the fuller picture of the relative valuation of the two companies by looking at historical revenue growth as well as operating margin growth. Our dashboard Deere vs Terex: Industry Peers; Which Stock Is A Better Bet? has more details on this. Parts of the analysis are summarized below.
Factbox-How Apple’s privacy changes are affecting companies

(Reuters) – A privacy update rolled out by Apple Inc in April for its iPhones has sparked uproar from major social-media companies such as Meta Platforms Inc and Snap Inc, which have warned of a prolonged hit from the changes. The update to Apple’s operating system prevents advertisers from tracking...
SmileDirectClub stock down more than 20% after wider loss, lower sales for Q3

SmileDirectClub Inc. shares tanked more than 20% in the extended session Monday after the maker of clear plastic aligners reported a wider quarterly loss and sales missed the mark, saying it ran against macroeconomic headwinds. SmileDirect lost $89 million, or 23 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with $13 million, or 11 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue fell 18% to $138 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected a loss of 14 cents a share on sales of $183 million. "We are disappointed with our third-quarter results driven by the macroeconomic headwinds that are influencing the spending of our core demographic," Chief Executive David Katzman said in a statement. The company guided for full-year 2021 revenue in a range between $630 million and $650 million. The analysts surveyed by FactSet expect 2021 revenue around $758 million. SmileDirect shares ended the regular trading day flat.
