Pfizer raises COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast to $36 billion

We think that Deere stock (NYSE: DE) is currently is a better pick compared to Terex stock (NYSE: TEX), a global manufacturer of lifting and material processing products, despite Deere being the more expensive of the two. DE trades at about 2.5x trailing revenues, compared to just 0.9x for Terex. Although both the companies have benefited from the rise in construction activities post-pandemic, Deere’s financial performance has been better over the recent years. However, there is more to the comparison. Let’s step back to look at the fuller picture of the relative valuation of the two companies by looking at historical revenue growth as well as operating margin growth. Our dashboard Deere vs Terex: Industry Peers; Which Stock Is A Better Bet? has more details on this. Parts of the analysis are summarized below.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO