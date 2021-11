LGBTQ comic book and superhero fans have long been waiting to see themselves reflected in the pages and stories of the heroes they love. While progress has been made in the books themselves, that content has often been minimized or entirely erased when it comes to adapting those stories for the big screen. Now, in 2021, all that is finally beginning to change. Most notably, this week’s release of “Eternals,” which features the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first ever LGBTQ superhero, is a powerful step forward for the genre, one that will hopefully pave a new path for LGBTQ inclusion on the big screen.

SOCIETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO