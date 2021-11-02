CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC Cracking Down On Fake Sick Calls Over Vaccine Mandate

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities say a few thousands FDNY members...

Washington Times

NYC’s largest police union sues de Blasio over vaccine mandate

The largest police union in New York City is suing Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio over his COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city employees. The Police Benevolent Association on Monday filed a lawsuit in Staten Island Supreme Court arguing that the mayor’s mandate issued last week is unlawful. The mayor is...
Times-Herald

Firefighters angry with NYC vaccine mandate

New York City is bracing for a worker shortage as its COVID-19 vaccine mandate looms. Police officers, firefighters and most other city workers faced a 5 p.m. Friday deadline to prove they've gotten at least one dose of vaccine. (Oct. 29) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram:...
The Week

Only 34 NYPD cops placed on leave over vaccine mandate, but firefighters are apparently staging sick-out

New York City's requirement that all city employees get vaccinated against COVID-19 took force on Monday, and Mayor Bill de Blasio said about 9,000 city workers were placed on unpaid leave for failing to comply — or a little over 2 percent of the city's 378,000 workforce. And despite warnings of threats to public safety, only 34 New York Police Department officers were placed on leave, along with 40 civilian NYPD workers.
IBTimes

Brooklyn Bridge Shut Down By NYC Workers Protest Against COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

The Manhattan-bound side of the Brooklyn Bridge was shut down on Monday as city workers marched in protest of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Mayor Bill de Blasio has ordered an estimated 160,000 city workers to receive at least one shot of the vaccine by Oct. 29 or face unpaid leave. As the deadline nears, workers took to the streets for the remaining city employees who have not been vaccinated.
AFP

Man who handed Baldwin loaded gun breaks silence

The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" expressed his shock and sadness Monday, in his first public comments since the tragedy. David Halls' role in the accident on the New Mexico set of a 19th-century Western last month has been under scrutiny after he told police he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident. In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls said he is "shocked and saddened" by the death of Halyna Hutchins, but did not directly address the shooting or his role. "Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend," wrote Halls.
New York Post

Attacker tells woman to ‘go back to China,’ randomly punches her: cops

A hateful assailant told a woman to “go back to China” and slugged her in the back of the head in an unprovoked Lower Manhattan attack this week, police said. The 26-year-old victim was unloading luggage from a car on Hudson Street near Dominick Street in Hudson Square around 3:30 p.m. on Halloween when a woman came up behind her and snarled, “Get out of Chinatown. Go back to China!,” according to authorities.
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie Shocking Cover-Up Exposed? Internet Suggests That Fugitive's Family Will Do THIS Soon

Did Brian Laundrie successfully make a cover-up that a sign that he is still alive would naturally come out soon?. Internet users remain consistent in insisting that Laundrie is still alive somewhere. People claimed that either the fugitive or his parents planted the "evidence" that he was already dead in the Carlton Reserve to make the authorities close the case already.
