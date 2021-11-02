CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argo Blockchain reports record revenue in third quarter

 6 days ago

Investing.com – London-listed cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) achieved record revenue, net income, and EBITDA in the third quarter. For the quarter, the company generated revenue of $26.0 million which led to net income of $17.3 million and EBITDA of $28.2 million. The company said EBITDA exceeded revenue in the period...

