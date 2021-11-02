Scholarships available

Boys and girls from the local district of Scouts BSA fanned out Saturday morning for the annual “Scouting for Food” drive to fill the shelves at the Jackson food cupboard. According to Food Drive Coordinator for the scouts, Amy Brooks, there was a strong turnout of Scouts and Adult Scouters as well as some outside help. She says altogether there were 55 people working on collecting and sorting. In all she says, the scouts collected 180 cases of food which equates to about 5,400 items. That was about 50 cases more than what was collected last year. Still, she says with the cupboard now open six days a week leading to a wider distribution of food, that which was collected Saturday will not stay on the shelves long. Those who were unable to donate or wish to add to the donation cans find boxes in the fronts of local grocery stores where food for the cupboard can be placed. Food items from those boxes are collected multiple times through the week.

JACKSON, WY ・ 13 DAYS AGO