Teton County, WY

Scholarships available

Jackson Hole Radio
Jackson Hole Radio
 6 days ago
The Fund for Public Education and Community Foundation of Jackson Hole, in partnership with Teton County School District, yesterday launched of the 2022 Teton...

Jackson Hole Radio

Free rapid COVID testing available

Beginning today, no-cost, rapid PCR testing for COVID-19 will be available in Teton County, Wyoming. The testing will be run by Curative in partnership with Teton County Health Department and the Wyoming Department of Health. The rapid PCR testing location is located at 520 S. Highway 89 in Suites I&J,...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming jobs numbers down

Wyoming’s economy continued to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in first quarter 2021. From first quarter 2020 to first quarter 2021, Wyoming lost 13,889 jobs and total payroll fell by $192.6 million. The largest job losses occurred in mining including oil & gas, followed by leisure & hospitality and...
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Driggs has new mayor

Driggs, Idaho has a new mayor. During this week’s elections, August Christensen defeated incumbent Hyrum Johnson on a vote of 179 to 122. Christensen currently serves on the city council. She has lived in the city of Driggs since 1998 and started two schools in the Teton Valley as well as her own business in Driggs and a non-profit in Victor. She has been an educator for more than 30 years and has served on the city council for eight years. Christensen’s campaign had emphasized prioritizing housing solutions due to the lack of housing in the local workforce.
DRIGGS, ID
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming legislative session ends

For only the second time in Wyoming’s history, the state legislature was called into special session, this time to discuss the proposed federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Senate President Dan Dockstader says twenty-one unique bills were introduced in both houses. Thirteen of those bills were heard and debated on the floor and in the committees of the Senate or House of Representatives over the course of the seven-day session. Every legislator who attended this session worked hard to make those bills better, and in the end, to do what they believed was right and in the best interest for the people of Wyoming. When all was said and done, one of those bills survived to passage, but Dockstader says the work isn’t entirely over yet.
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Game and Fish Department works on feed ground management

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is moving forward with Phase II of the public collaborative process pertaining to the management of the feedgrounds. Brian Nesvik, director of Game and Fish explains, “This process is the next step in the necessary progression of wildlife management where we must continually evaluate science and emerging needs and issues related to our programs.”
SCIENCE
Jackson Hole Radio

Petition seeks bear-proof garbage cans

In the wake of all the grizzly bear activity seen recently in residential areas of Teton County, there is a rapidly growing petition that is asking the Town of Jackson and Teton County to provide bear-proof trash cans for the entire area. With 62,000 signatures, the petition wants Jackson’s town council and Teton County commissioners to put policies in place that will protect the next generation of bears.
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Old Bill's breaks records

The annual Old Bills Fun Run may have been virtual again this year, but the results revealed yesterday afternoon were very tangible. Old Bill’s saw another record-breaking year for the fundraiser with nearly $20 million raised for local nonprofits. According to a Community Foundation of Jackson Hole, the money raised this year came from more than 25,000 gifts from over 4,100 donors. That means since the annual fundraiser began, Old Bill’s has provided $208,000,000 for the activities of local non-profits. This year’s grant award checks were presented to the participating non-profits yesterday afternoon during the annual awards party at the Center for the Arts.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Scouts collect food

Boys and girls from the local district of Scouts BSA fanned out Saturday morning for the annual “Scouting for Food” drive to fill the shelves at the Jackson food cupboard. According to Food Drive Coordinator for the scouts, Amy Brooks, there was a strong turnout of Scouts and Adult Scouters as well as some outside help. She says altogether there were 55 people working on collecting and sorting. In all she says, the scouts collected 180 cases of food which equates to about 5,400 items. That was about 50 cases more than what was collected last year. Still, she says with the cupboard now open six days a week leading to a wider distribution of food, that which was collected Saturday will not stay on the shelves long. Those who were unable to donate or wish to add to the donation cans find boxes in the fronts of local grocery stores where food for the cupboard can be placed. Food items from those boxes are collected multiple times through the week.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Donations help CES and school

Community Entry Services has announced the receipt of an anonymous $500,000 donation allocated to eliminate CES’ $1 million mortgage and allowing CES to redirect funds to sustain therapeutic services and life-enriching experiences for adults in Jackson Hole with intellectual and developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries. According to a news...
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Friess family donation funds new Zamboni

Teton Valley Foundation has announced the arrival of a new Zamboni for the Kotler Ice Arena. Last winter Teton Valley Foundation received a donation from prominent Jackson Hole the late Foster Friess and his wife Lynn Friess. This generous gift on behalf of Kristin Woodward and her sons, Austin and Braden Vanskike, provided the seed money used to kick off the “Zampaign,” a matching $50,000 fundraising effort to purchase a much-needed new Zamboni, along with the construction of essential capital improvements to the rink. Last year, when the old ice groomer broke down, the Snow King Sports and Events Center in Jackson loaned Teton Valley its spare Zamboni to finish out the season. Now, the new Zamboni is on its way, and due to arrive in on Thursday. It will see its first service there when it prepares the ice to kick off the Kotler Ice Arena season on November 6th.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Mural graces pathway tunnel

Jackson Hole Community Pathways, Prospect Studio, and Jackson Hole Public Art have announced the completion of a new mural at the Cow Tunnel underpass along Path22 west of town. This new mural was realized over the course of a day by members of Wyoming’s American Institute of Architects chapter with additional help from Teton Science Schools’ Mountain Academy art students. The mural, entitled “Cow in Motion,” spans the length of the underpass, which is located near the entrance to Teton Science School’s campus off of Wyoming Highway 22.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Legislature to hold vaccine special session

The Wyoming State Legislature is slated to meet next week to address the COVID-19 mask mandates. Senate President Dan Dockstader of Star Valley and Speaker of the House of Representatives Eric Barlow have received a sufficient number of affirmative votes from a recent written poll of the members of the Sixty-Sixth Wyoming Legislature to convene the special session. The Legislature plans to convene for a three-day legislative session beginning on October 26th at 10:00 am. Tentatively, the Legislature plans to conduct a mirror bill process with all three readings occurring on October 27th, and hold joint conference committee meetings to resolve any differences between the House and Senate versions of the bills on October 28th. This schedule requires a two-thirds vote to adopt the special session rules, which will be debated and voted on as the first order of business on October 26th. Proposed legislation, special rules, meeting schedules, legislator contact information and a video livestream will be made available to the public on the Legislature’s Website at wyoleg.gov as they become available.
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

DAR hosts essay contests

The Davey Jackson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has two essay contests in line with the national DAR’s introduction of the contests in preparation for the 250th anniversary of the founding of our nation. For high school aged students, the topic of “Patriots of the American Revolution” asks students to select a figure from the era of the American Revolution and discuss how he or she influenced the course of the revolution and contributed to the founding of the USA. For the children in fifth through eighth grade, the topic is “The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.” The essays will be judged for historical accuracy, adherence to the topic, organization of the materials, interest, originality, spelling, grammar, punctuation and neatness. For both contests, all entrants will receive a certificate. A single winner will be selected by the Davey Jackson Chapter and will receive a medal and monetary award. The chapter winner will then advance to the Wyoming state level competition.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Lottery pays back

Wyoming Lottery Corporation officials announced another large quarterly transfer back to the state of more than $1-million. Each quarter, per state statute, the Wyoming Lottery Corporation transfers at least 75% of its revenue to the Wyoming State Treasurer for distribution to municipalities across Wyoming. The transfers are then sent directly to Wyoming’s cities, towns and counties, and those municipalities then choose where to appropriate those dollars to best fit their community needs. This quarter’s transfer of $1,059,478 brings the total to $24,757,027.
LOTTERY
Jackson Hole Radio

McCollum celebration Saturday

A celebration of life has been scheduled for Departed Marine Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum who died at the hands of a suicide bomber in Kabul, Afghanistan last month. The service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday at the Gill Family Ranch at 2550 S Park Loop Rd. The family is inviting anyone in the community who would like to honor the Jackson native to attend the celebration of his life. There will be live music, and drinks and appetizers following the service. The family urges those planning to attend to dress warmly and bring their own chairs. The first half of the service will be a traditional military service while the evening will be a chance for people to visit and share stories about Rylee.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson, WY
