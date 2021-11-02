CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roads closing in National Parks

Jackson Hole Radio
 6 days ago
The Teton Park Road in Grand Teton National Park has closed for the season, continuing through April 30th from Taggart Lake Trailhead to Signal Mountain Lodge. The road will remain open to biking until it is snow-covered. After that, the road will be groomed for skiing, snowshoeing and...

Jackson Hole Radio

Grizzly #399 cubs caught and collared

Late Saturday, an interagency team successfully attached radio collars to two of grizzly bear #399's yearlings in order to monitor the bears' location and take steps to prevent conflicts between the bears and residents of Jackson Hole. After being collared, the two grizzly yearlings, along with a third that was...
Jackson Hole Radio

Grizzly 399 seen in Hoback Junction

Grizzly 399 just doesn't seem to be following her typical behavior for this time of year as she leads her four offspring farther and farther away from Grand Teton National Park. Residents in Hoback Junction report the five bears have been seen foraging for food between there and Camp Creek...
Jackson Hole Radio

Volcano Observatory shows movement in Yellowstone

Yellowstone Volcano's Norris Geyser Basin has risen by 1½ cm over the last few months and scientists are not exactly sure why. Michael Poland, scientist in charge of Yellowstone Volcano Observatory says the uplift was recorded by a GPS monitoring station in the geyser basin, and the rise appears to have started in July. Poland says, "We've been monitoring the Norris region with GPS since the early 2000s, and before that we were also using satellite radar to see how the ground near Norris was moving."
Jackson Hole Radio

Dog park reopens at rodeo grounds

The seasonal dog park located at the Teton County Fairgrounds is now open for off-leash recreational opportunities. Parks & Recreation in collaboration with PAWS of Jackson Hole has provided the chain link fence enclosure with double doored entrances at the west end of the Fairgrounds along Snow King Avenue. Weather dependent, the dog park will be open until May 1st, sunrise to sunset. PAWS of Jackson Hole is providing mutt mitts and handling refuse collection for proper disposal. PAWS is a nonprofit organization supported with funds from Old Bills Fun Run. Parks and Rec asks that dog-owners be respectful of others using the facility and cleanup after their pets.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Road construction on North Cache

People traveling on North Cache Street this week will notice a lane shift between Deloney and Gill Streets. Hotel Jackson requires use of North Cache Street for demolition and construction purposes as part of their Phase 2 construction project. A Lane Shift is necessary to facilitate this work between Deloney and Gill. Traffic cones and signs will guide vehicles through the lane shift with 2-way traffic expected. However, there is no parking in the construction area. The disruption to traffic is expected to be concluded by November 17th.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Wildlife agencies want Jackson Hole to get Bear Smart

While most people who have lived in Jackson Hole for a time understand how important it is to observe precautionary measures to prevent bears from gaining food rewards from residences, there are many newcomers and former seasonal residents who have decided to make this their long-term residence who are not as versed in those precautions.US Fish and Wildlife Service Grizzley Bear Recovery Coordinator Hillary Cooley says this is one problem area that needs to be addressed.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Museum closed

The Jackson Hole Historical Society Museum & Store has closed for the off-season at its North Cache Museum & Store location, but is scheduled to reopen to December 15th. Historic Jackson Hole Downtown Walking Tours are also closed for the winter season and will re-open next Spring. While the museum and store are closed, full-time staff are still working and able to help people with their research. Research time can be also be scheduled in the Stan Klassen Research Center. The Historical Society and Museum stewards and shares artifacts and ideas that foster curiosity and continual learning about the Jackson Hole area.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Gas prices continue to rise

Gasoline prices nationwide are up another 4¢ from two weeks ago. According to AAA Auto Club, the average price of a gallon of unleaded regular across the 50 states this week is now $3.40. Meanwhile, the average in Wyoming according to AAA has remained steady at $3.50 per gallon with the lowest price now found in Gillette at $2.90 per gallon. At the same time, the average price for a gallon of gasoline from nine stations surveyed in Jackson Hole decreased a penny to $3.89 per gallon. Prices in the valley range from $3.77 per gallon to $4.12. In Teton County, Idaho, AAA now reports the average price for a gallon of regular is $3.70, matching the statewide average in Idaho which is also $3.70 per gallon.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Grand Teton National Park to burn slash piles

Teton Interagency Fire personnel will burn slash piles created from fuel reduction projects near Beaver Creek, Elk Ranch and other areas within Grand Teton National Park in the coming weeks. Firefighters will burn these piles under low fire behavior conditions resulting from wet weather and snow accumulation. Smoke may be...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

What to do about Grizzly 399

Efforts continue to track Grizzly Bear #399 and her cubs in order to keep them from finding inappropriate food sources in residential areas. The hope is to gradually see them return to Grand Teton National Park. At the same time, US Fish and Wildlife Service Grizzly Bear Recovery Coordinator Hilary Cooley says less-desirable alternatives are being weighed should the return the park not happen naturally including physical relocation or diversionary feeding to lead bears back to the park.
ANIMALS
Jackson Hole Radio

Grizzly encounters in Jackson Hole cause concern

Imagine going to your front door and spotting a grizzly bear just outside. That was what happened in a residential subdivision in Teton County near the western boundary of Jackson this weekend. The bear is a member of the #399 family who have been roaming through the valley since late...
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Elk Refuge forage forecast good

Looking ahead to the upcoming winter-feeding season on the National Elk Refuge, Biologist Eric Cole says estimated Refuge-wide forage production was slightly above average in 2021 by about 2000 tons. Although much of the western U.S. has experienced significant drought in 2021, total precipitation in Jackson Hole for May through...
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Winter parking rules coming in Jackson

With snow having started to fly in the area, it is time for Jackson residents to prepare for the inevitable. That includes the town ordinance that bans parking on the streets between 3:00 am and 7:00 am beginning November first. Alternative parking is available in various public lots. Those can be located by consulting Jacksonwy.gov/203/Public-Parking.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Forest burning slash near Teton Pass and White Pine

Winter conditions are settling in over the Bridger-Teton National Forest, which means fuels crews will soon begin pile burning operations around the forest. Fuels reduction programs, which involve mechanical or hand thinning projects, remove trees to reduce forest density and improve forest health. Hand piles result from crews using chainsaws...
SLASH
Jackson Hole Radio

Body recovered in Grand Teton National Park

Search teams located the body of missing 26-year-old Texas man Jared Hembree Sunday in Grand Teton National Park. His body was found in the eastern part of the park near Uhl Hill. Rangers arrived to the scene and recovered Hembree's remains. An investigation into Hembree's death is being conducted by...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Grand Teton National Park visitation strong

Following the announcement earlier this week that Grand Teton National Park experienced the second busiest September in its history, park officials have announced 2021 so far has been the busiest year-to-date on record. Grand Teton National Park hosted 3,493,937 recreation visits between January and September of 2021, already surpassing the park's busiest full year on record with three months to go in 2021.
TRAVEL
Jackson Hole Radio

Search on for missing man in Grand Teton National Park

Search operations are underway to find a missing 26-year-old Texas man. Jared Hembree was last seen in Grand Teton National Park on Thursday, October 21 near Game Warden Point in Moran, Wyoming. Hembree is 5'9" tall and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has been described as...
MORAN, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Grizzly euthanized in Grand Teton

Grand Teton National Park officials, in coordination with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, have euthanized a highly food-conditioned, four-year-old female grizzly bear in the park. This action was taken Saturday after the bear received numerous food rewards from unsecured sources on private...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Grand Teton numbers drop

Unlike Yellowstone National Park, Grand Teton National Park did not experience the busiest September on record. It was the second busiest behind 2020. The Park hosted an estimated 570,584 recreation visits in September 2021. This a 5.5% decrease from September 2020 when the park saw 603,789 recreational visits, but the number is a 10% increase from September 2019. Park staff are analyzing data and studies conducted over the summer to better understand changing visitation trends in Grand Teton. Historically, July and August have been the busiest months of the year at the park. Recent trends include increased visitation in the spring and fall. Visitor services at Grand Teton National Park and the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway are limited this time of year, as most facilities have already begun to close for the winter.
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson Hole Radio

