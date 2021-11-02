CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Warmer Weather On the Way

By Jim Maurice
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UNDATED -- The cooler temperatures continue Tuesday and Wednesday, but Thursday into mid-November favors warmer than normal temperatures. The...

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Cold Weather Increases Health Risks for Central Minnesotans

Cold weather makes a lot of things tougher. Dr. Mathew Janzen from Rejuv Medical says the death rate is higher in the winter months, especially in the elderly population. Dr. Janzen says the cold weather also has an impact on muscular-skeletal pain which means an increase in joint and muscle pain. He says if you are working outside in the winter months there is an increase chance of accidents and/or injuries.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
New Ulm, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Saint Cloud, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Schells Brewery
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnesota Deer Hunters Should Make These Adjustments with Warmer Weather Expected

The firearms Deer Hunting opener is Saturday starting 30 minutes prior to sun rise. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says with high temperatures expected to get close to 60 degrees in the St. Cloud area he has a couple of suggestions for deer hunters. Schmitt says most hunters will get out early and that is a good thing with warmer weather coming later in the day. He says it's important to track harvested deer immediately and once you've done that to find a cooler place to store the deer.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy