Warmer Weather On the Way
UNDATED -- The cooler temperatures continue Tuesday and Wednesday, but Thursday into mid-November favors warmer than normal temperatures. The...minnesotasnewcountry.com
UNDATED -- The cooler temperatures continue Tuesday and Wednesday, but Thursday into mid-November favors warmer than normal temperatures. The...minnesotasnewcountry.com
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0