CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is moving forward with Phase II of the public collaborative process, Elk Feedgrounds: A challenge we can take on. “It’s been several years since Game and Fish fully evaluated management of the state's 22 elk feedgrounds,” said Brian Nesvik, director of Game and Fish. “This process is the next step in the necessary progression of wildlife management where we must continually evaluate science and emerging needs and issues related to our programs. It’s an important evaluation, and we believe in doing it alongside our diverse stakeholders.”

ANIMALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO