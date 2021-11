Generally, Doctor Who is a none-more monster-of-the-week show. If each series of the long-running BBC sci-fi show since its revival has featured some kind of bigger endgame, the very nature of the time-and-space-hopping alien hero tends to mean each instalment brings its own specific adventure. Even Steven Moffat’s more experimental, overarching-plot-heavy Season 6 had more standalone elements. But not with Jodie Whittaker’s next (and final) series. Her third outing as The Doctor has its own official title – Doctor Who: Flux – and will tell one single story across its six episodes. Even after nearly 60 years, Doctor Who is far from finished with regenerating itself.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO