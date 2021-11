A drink from Juliet Melbourne. It gives you this nice spicy tingle on the lips. Though the chocolate ghost pepper was mind-numbingly hot, he was determined to use it as a food or cocktail flavor. The chili’s slightly sweet, smoky flavor was worth it. Salchow, who studied mechatronics engineering in Germany, came up with a methodical solution to this problem by simmering different ratios of coconut oil and grapeseed oil with the ghost peppers. Eventually, with a combination of cooking techniques, he arrived at the Ghost Pepper Sour. “It gives you this nice spicy tingle on the lips,” he says. “It’s not lasting in your mouth for an hour or two. It’s really a 5–10 minute spice, so it’s way more approachable for customers.”

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO