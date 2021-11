College Drive residents are in the Halloween spirit with many featuring “spooky” decorations like the one above. Trick-or-treating in the city will take place Sunday night. The popular Plantation Pointe trick-or-treating is set for Saturday night. Tonight (Friday) from 5-7 p.m., children can visit the front campus of Limestone University for Trick-or-Treat with the Saints. The event will include candy, games and music. Main Street Gaffney and Night on the Town will host Trunk or Treat on Main Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. at Jolly Park in downtown Gaffney. In addition to the trunk-or-treat, there will be a costume contest, live music and more. Park Hills Baptist Church will host Trunk or Treat from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. The church is located at 1100 Leadmine Road. Drive-through Sardis United Methodist Church’s Trunk or Treat from 4:30-6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31. Sardis UMC is located at 339 Sardis Rd. in Gaffney.

GAFFNEY, SC ・ 10 DAYS AGO