Energy Food Drinks Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Coca-Cola, Red Bull, Hansen Natural

The men's underwear market is anticipated to progress at a healthy CAGR of 6.3% to account for US$ 23 Bn by the end of 2031, up from the current valuation of US$ 12.5 Bn. There are generally two types of men's undergarments; one type covers the torso and the other covers the waist and legs. For undershirt, we include vest, sleeved vest and muscle vest. For briefs, we include regular briefs, trunk and boxer shorts. Long underwear is preferred to offer extra warmth to wearers during winters. Growing disposable income, preference for branded underwear that offer better fit and comfort are major factors fueling demand for premium underwear, thereby driving the growth of the men's underwear market.

