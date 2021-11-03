Dana White's Contender Series 46 live results

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Tuesday’s Dana White’s Contender Series 46 event.

Dana White’s Contender Series cards see prospects fighting for the opportunity to sign a UFC deal, with UFC president Dana White on hand to make the decisions.

In the featured bout, 21-year-old Chinese lightweight Maheshate (5-1) takes on undefeated Canadian prospect Achilles Estremadura (7-0).

The UFC Apex hosts Tuesday’s card, which streams on ESPN+.

The full lineup includes:

Maheshate vs. Achilles Estremadura

Yohan Lainesse def. Justin Burlinson via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 1:37

Erisson Ferreira de Silva def. Qiu Lun via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jonas Bilharinho def. Canaan Kawaihae via TKO (spinning wheel kick) – Round 3, 4:00

Juan Puerta def. Shang Zhifa via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Shang Zhifa vs. Juan Puerta

Both of these guys are on extreme winning streaks. Zhang Shifa hasn’t lost in 20 fights, while Juan Puerta is undefeated in his most recent 11. Those are impressive, but not all regional scene records are created equal. Let’s see who is for real.

The fight starts off, as all fights do, on the feet. These two are swinging frenetically. Puerta gets a takedown and controls but isn’t able to do much for it. Back on the feet, Shifa reverses position. Shifa gets a takedown and moves to side control before the round ends.

Early in Round 2, Shifa get a takedown and quickly gets the back. Puerta escapes danger but Shifa is in his guard. Shifa works to the back again but gets overzealous and slips off. Puerta gets on top. Now it’s Puerta taking Shifa’s back. He’s got the hooks in. Puerta is trying to flatten Shifa out. Shifa is controlling the wrist really well and survives until the end of the round.

Both fighters are having their moments early. Neither man has landed anything particularly significant – and they need something to spice this one up. We’ve seen fighters denied contracts for more exciting fights this year. A lot of single-strike combinations at a distance. The round ends. I’d be surprised if a contract is handed out, but stranger things have happened.

Result: Juan Puerta def. Shang Zhifa via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Records: Shang Zhifa (32-8), Juan Puerta (23-6)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Mike Beltran

Jonas Bilharinho vs. Canaan Kawaihae

Interesting matchmaking on this one. Jonas Bilharinho, also known as “Jonas Speed” was a fighter Jose Aldo brought in, in preparation for his fight against Conor McGregor. Meanwhile, Hawaii’s Canaan Kawaihae fought against Chase Hooper on Season 2 of DWCS, so he’ll look to avenge that.

Both men swing early and look a bit uncomfortable. Kawaihae ties Bilharinho up against the cage. Bilharinho is struggling to escape the grasp and Kawaihae isn’t able to do much with the clinch. This has been going on for quite some time. They separate. Bilharinho lands a punch before the round ends.

Less than 10 seconds into the round, Kawaihae grabs Bilharinho against the fence. He tries to get a takedown but no luck. Back in the center, Bilharinho is awkward, in a good way. He clearly has striking prowess but is baiting Kawaihae with his hands down and chin up. Kawaihae shoots again. Bilharinho stuffs it. Kawaihae has him tied up though. Both fighters crumple to the canvas. No way. Simultaneous groin strikes? Yup. That just happened. Referee Herb Dean calls timeout. Both fighters are face down. Looks like they landed low knees at the same time. Bilharinho eventually works his way up. Kawaihae needs a little more time, but eventually gives the thumbs up. Well, that was wild but the action resumes.

A wild scramble lands Kawaihae controlling Bilharinho against the fence. They separate and Bilharinho lands a kick. He clearly has the power, as he just showed there, but he needs to throw more. Right now, Kawaihae is beating him, but Bilharinho isn’t doing much of anything about it. Kawaihae lands a combination and Bilharinho barks at him. The round ends.

The two fighters embrace and Bilharinho kisses Kawaihae on the cheek. That’s a new one. A few moments later, Kawaihae charges forward and they both trade. Kawaihae ties Bilharinho up again and they separate. They’re trading – finally. Kawaihae is the aggressor. Bilharinho is landing counter combinations. Kawaihae shoots again. After some fence-shoving, separation occurs once again. Kawaihae lands a head kick. Bilharinho mockingly shakes his head in approval. Bilharinho lands a spinning wheel kick to the head. Kawaihae is wobbled – absolutely on ice skates. Kawaihae faceplants and it’s over. Bilharinho out of nowhere!

Result: Jonas Bilharinho def. Canaan Kawaihae via TKO (spinning wheel kick) – Round 3, 4:00

Records: Jonas Bilharinho (9-1-1), Canaan Kawaihae (6-2)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Herb Dean

Qiu Lun vs. Erisson Ferreira de Silva

Third fight is China vs. Brazil – and we’re underway.

Both fighters are looking sharp. This already is shaping up to be the best action we’ve seen tonight. Qiu Lun drops Erisson Ferreira de Silva! Lun pounces but de Silva survives. Now back on the feet, de Silva lands a hard combination and stuns Lun. This is awesome. Both fighters are slinging and de Silva stuns Lun, who hits the canvas. de Silva jumps on him and remains on top of him until the horn.

After some brief exchanges, Lun catches a kick and dumps de Silva. The Brazilian quickly gets up. Lun is kick-heavy here in Round 2. The pacing has slowed, but they’re both still active. Lun lands a side kick. Both fighters rip punches but slip out of the way. Lun connects on a hard overhand right that sends de Silva flying backward to the fence. Instead of pursuing, however, Lun points at the Brazilian, who gets extra time to recover. Lun stalks him down and lands a kick. De Silva tries a flying knee at the buzzer that is blocked.

A few brief exchanges to kick off Round 3 end in a de Silva takedown. He’s on top in Lun’s guard. Lun reverses and tries for a d’Arce choke before they separate to their feet. Lun dives in and de Silva attempts a standing guillotine choke. He is unable to lock it in but drags Lun to the canvas. Lun gets up and pushes the Brazilian off. They trade. Lun shoots again – and again de Silva threatens a guillotine choke. This time, de Silva pulls guard for the submission. This one looks tighter but Lun rides it out until the final horn.

That was a great fight. Both guys are still a little green but the excitement factor could elevate the victor to the UFC.

Result: Erisson Ferreira de Silva def. Qiu Lun via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Records: Qiu Lun (14-8) vs. Erisson Ferreira da Silva (11-1)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Mike Beltran

Justin Burlinson vs. Yohan Lainesse

This should be a firecracker of a fight. Yohan Lainesse is a CFFC champ. Justin Burlinson had the backing of Bellator before the two sides parted ways during the pandemic.

The fight begins and Lainesse ties up Burlinson, who pulls for a guillotine choke. Lainesse effortlessly circles out into side control. Burlinson shoots for a triangle from his back but no dice. It gets a bit wild on the ground and in the madness Burlinson gets up. The two stand in the pocket and exchange. They both miss and Lainesse comes back with a wicked left hand that flattens Burlinson. Stiff as a board, Burlinson hits the canvas and gets whacked with a follow-up shot. That’s all she wrote. What a knockout!

Result: Yohan Lainesse def. Justin Burlinson via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 1:37

Records: Justin Burlinson (6-1), Yohan Lainesse (8-0)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Maheshate vs. Achilles Estremadura

Records: Maheshate (5-1), Achilles Estremadura (7-0)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+