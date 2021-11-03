CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Dana White's Contender Series 46 live results

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LYlGh_0cjyZ2ni00

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Tuesday’s Dana White’s Contender Series 46 event.

Dana White’s Contender Series cards see prospects fighting for the opportunity to sign a UFC deal, with UFC president Dana White on hand to make the decisions.

In the featured bout, 21-year-old Chinese lightweight Maheshate (5-1) takes on undefeated Canadian prospect Achilles Estremadura (7-0).

The UFC Apex hosts Tuesday’s card, which streams on ESPN+.

The full lineup includes:

  • Maheshate vs. Achilles Estremadura
  • Yohan Lainesse def. Justin Burlinson via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 1:37
  • Erisson Ferreira de Silva def. Qiu Lun via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Jonas Bilharinho def. Canaan Kawaihae via TKO (spinning wheel kick) – Round 3, 4:00
  • Juan Puerta def. Shang Zhifa via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Gallery

Photos: Dana White's Contender Series 46 official weigh-ins and faceoffs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eDFZa_0cjyZ2ni00

Shang Zhifa vs. Juan Puerta

Both of these guys are on extreme winning streaks. Zhang Shifa hasn’t lost in 20 fights, while Juan Puerta is undefeated in his most recent 11. Those are impressive, but not all regional scene records are created equal. Let’s see who is for real.

The fight starts off, as all fights do, on the feet. These two are swinging frenetically. Puerta gets a takedown and controls but isn’t able to do much for it. Back on the feet, Shifa reverses position. Shifa gets a takedown and moves to side control before the round ends.

Early in Round 2, Shifa get a takedown and quickly gets the back. Puerta escapes danger but Shifa is in his guard. Shifa works to the back again but gets overzealous and slips off. Puerta gets on top. Now it’s Puerta taking Shifa’s back. He’s got the hooks in. Puerta is trying to flatten Shifa out. Shifa is controlling the wrist really well and survives until the end of the round.

Both fighters are having their moments early. Neither man has landed anything particularly significant – and they need something to spice this one up. We’ve seen fighters denied contracts for more exciting fights this year. A lot of single-strike combinations at a distance. The round ends. I’d be surprised if a contract is handed out, but stranger things have happened.

Result: Juan Puerta def. Shang Zhifa via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Photos: Dana White’s Contender Series 46: Best photos from Las Vegas

Records: Shang Zhifa (32-8), Juan Puerta (23-6)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Mike Beltran

Jonas Bilharinho vs. Canaan Kawaihae

Interesting matchmaking on this one. Jonas Bilharinho, also known as “Jonas Speed” was a fighter Jose Aldo brought in, in preparation for his fight against Conor McGregor. Meanwhile, Hawaii’s Canaan Kawaihae fought against Chase Hooper on Season 2 of DWCS, so he’ll look to avenge that.

Both men swing early and look a bit uncomfortable. Kawaihae ties Bilharinho up against the cage. Bilharinho is struggling to escape the grasp and Kawaihae isn’t able to do much with the clinch. This has been going on for quite some time. They separate. Bilharinho lands a punch before the round ends.

Less than 10 seconds into the round, Kawaihae grabs Bilharinho against the fence. He tries to get a takedown but no luck. Back in the center, Bilharinho is awkward, in a good way. He clearly has striking prowess but is baiting Kawaihae with his hands down and chin up. Kawaihae shoots again. Bilharinho stuffs it. Kawaihae has him tied up though. Both fighters crumple to the canvas. No way. Simultaneous groin strikes? Yup. That just happened. Referee Herb Dean calls timeout. Both fighters are face down. Looks like they landed low knees at the same time. Bilharinho eventually works his way up. Kawaihae needs a little more time, but eventually gives the thumbs up. Well, that was wild but the action resumes.

A wild scramble lands Kawaihae controlling Bilharinho against the fence. They separate and Bilharinho lands a kick. He clearly has the power, as he just showed there, but he needs to throw more. Right now, Kawaihae is beating him, but Bilharinho isn’t doing much of anything about it. Kawaihae lands a combination and Bilharinho barks at him. The round ends.

The two fighters embrace and Bilharinho kisses Kawaihae on the cheek. That’s a new one. A few moments later, Kawaihae charges forward and they both trade. Kawaihae ties Bilharinho up again and they separate. They’re trading – finally. Kawaihae is the aggressor. Bilharinho is landing counter combinations. Kawaihae shoots again. After some fence-shoving, separation occurs once again. Kawaihae lands a head kick. Bilharinho mockingly shakes his head in approval. Bilharinho lands a spinning wheel kick to the head. Kawaihae is wobbled – absolutely on ice skates. Kawaihae faceplants and it’s over. Bilharinho out of nowhere!

Result: Jonas Bilharinho def. Canaan Kawaihae via TKO (spinning wheel kick) – Round 3, 4:00

Photos: Dana White’s Contender Series 46: Best photos from Las Vegas

Records: Jonas Bilharinho (9-1-1), Canaan Kawaihae (6-2)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Herb Dean

Qiu Lun vs. Erisson Ferreira de Silva

Third fight is China vs. Brazil – and we’re underway.

Both fighters are looking sharp. This already is shaping up to be the best action we’ve seen tonight. Qiu Lun drops Erisson Ferreira de Silva! Lun pounces but de Silva survives. Now back on the feet, de Silva lands a hard combination and stuns Lun. This is awesome. Both fighters are slinging and de Silva stuns Lun, who hits the canvas. de Silva jumps on him and remains on top of him until the horn.

After some brief exchanges, Lun catches a kick and dumps de Silva. The Brazilian quickly gets up. Lun is kick-heavy here in Round 2. The pacing has slowed, but they’re both still active. Lun lands a side kick. Both fighters rip punches but slip out of the way. Lun connects on a hard overhand right that sends de Silva flying backward to the fence. Instead of pursuing, however, Lun points at the Brazilian, who gets extra time to recover. Lun stalks him down and lands a kick. De Silva tries a flying knee at the buzzer that is blocked.

A few brief exchanges to kick off Round 3 end in a de Silva takedown. He’s on top in Lun’s guard. Lun reverses and tries for a d’Arce choke before they separate to their feet. Lun dives in and de Silva attempts a standing guillotine choke. He is unable to lock it in but drags Lun to the canvas. Lun gets up and pushes the Brazilian off. They trade. Lun shoots again – and again de Silva threatens a guillotine choke. This time, de Silva pulls guard for the submission. This one looks tighter but Lun rides it out until the final horn.

That was a great fight. Both guys are still a little green but the excitement factor could elevate the victor to the UFC.

Result: Erisson Ferreira de Silva def. Qiu Lun via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Photos: Dana White’s Contender Series 46: Best photos from Las Vegas

Records: Qiu Lun (14-8) vs. Erisson Ferreira da Silva (11-1)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Mike Beltran

Justin Burlinson vs. Yohan Lainesse

This should be a firecracker of a fight. Yohan Lainesse is a CFFC champ. Justin Burlinson had the backing of Bellator before the two sides parted ways during the pandemic.

The fight begins and Lainesse ties up Burlinson, who pulls for a guillotine choke. Lainesse effortlessly circles out into side control. Burlinson shoots for a triangle from his back but no dice. It gets a bit wild on the ground and in the madness Burlinson gets up. The two stand in the pocket and exchange. They both miss and Lainesse comes back with a wicked left hand that flattens Burlinson. Stiff as a board, Burlinson hits the canvas and gets whacked with a follow-up shot. That’s all she wrote. What a knockout!

Result: Yohan Lainesse def. Justin Burlinson via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 1:37

Photos:

Records: Justin Burlinson (6-1), Yohan Lainesse (8-0)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Maheshate vs. Achilles Estremadura

Result:

Photos:

Records: Maheshate (5-1), Achilles Estremadura (7-0)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Dana White: If Amanda Nunes fought Kayla Harrison’s opponents, it ‘might be the first death in MMA’

UFC President Dana White continues to downplay the talents of two-time PFL champ Kayla Harrison. During an interview Tuesday with Yahoo! Sports, White indicated Harrison’s run in the tournament-based promotion hadn’t proven she was a world-class competitor. “Kayla Harrison hasn’t fought anybody yet,” White said. “She hasn’t fought anybody. Let...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kayla Harrison responds to Dana White: 'I really am gonna be the greatest of all time. He's gonna see.'

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Kayla Harrison is determined to reach the pinnacle of MMA regardless of what anyone has to say, and that includes UFC president Dana White. Harrison, the 2019 PFL women’s lightweight champion, responded to White’s recent comments to TSN suggesting she should stay in PFL and warning her of the talent level in the UFC.
UFC
ClutchPoints

Dana White names the next challenger for Glover Teixeira

Dana White answered some questions from the media after his show ‘Dana White’s Contender Series’ and gave some clarity on a few subjects. One of the questions that came up was for the newly minted champion Glover Teixeira. Glover Teixeira is coming off of a dominant win over Jan Blachwicz...
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
fcfighter.com

Dana White Discusses Tony Ferguson’s Future, Believes ‘El Cucuy’ Remains Elite Fighter

Although Tony Ferguson has lost three straight bouts, and will 38 next in February, Dana White believes ‘El Cucuy’ remains a top lightweight. Ferguson (25-6) put together a 12-fight winning streak from 2013 through 2019, and established himself as one of the sport’s top fighters. But, since 2019, Ferguson has dropped consecutive bouts to Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira and most recently, Beneil Dariush.
UFC
ClutchPoints

Nate Diaz UFC return confirmed by Dana White

UFC veteran Nate Diaz finally gets a nod from Dana White as he eyes another sensational MMA return. After almost two years of inactivity, Nate Diaz made his UFC comeback in June only to suffer a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263. It was the former UFC...
UFC
chatsports.com

Dana White On Jake Paul

Dana White has entered the Jake Paul vs. Claressa Shields beef ... eviscerating the YouTube superstar for calling the boxer/MMA fighter a "loser" ... saying, "I hope he runs into her somewhere and she knocks him the f*** out." Jake recently called out "T-Rex" after her first loss as a...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Mike Beltran
Person
Conor Mcgregor
bjpenndotcom

UFC star Nate Diaz responds to Dana White’s remarks about fighting “young savages”

Nate Diaz has responded after Dana White suggested he has to ask himself if he wants to fight the young savages in the UFC. Diaz (20-13 MMA) was last seen in action at June’s UFC 263 event, where despite mounting a late comeback, he ultimately suffered a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards. The setback marked Nate’s second in a row and put him on the final fight of his current contract with the UFC.
UFC
ClutchPoints

Dana White names the “four baddest women on Earth”

Dana White is no stranger to women in MMA. At one point he even said ‘women would never fight in the UFC.’ Yet here we are years later with four different divisions a bunch of high-profile fights. Dana White has seen some of the ‘baddest’ women compete in the UFC...
UFC
firstsportz.com

“He’s going to have to fight at 205,” Dana White affirms Paulo Costa’s next move following Marvin Vettori loss

It seems like UFC President Dana White views Paulo Costa as a different fighter altogether after Costa’s fight with Marvin Vettori, a fighter for the light-heavyweight division. White confirmed in the post-event media scrum of UFC Vegas 41 that Costa has to leave the middleweight division and has to move up to the light-heavyweight following the chaotic turn of events that were fueled by his weight cutting problems that bumped the official middleweight main event up by a weight class.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Chinese#Canadian#Espn#Tko
fcfighter.com

Dana White: UFC Working on Final Bout of Nate Diaz’s Contract

In recent weeks, there’s been a lot of speculation regarding who and when Nate Diaz will fight next. More recently, UFC President Dana White’s confirmed the promotion’s working on Diaz’s next bout, and that it’s the final fight of the star’s contract. The 36-year-old Diaz (20-13) is coming off a...
UFC
ufc.com

Season 5 Week 9 Preview | Dana White's Contender Series

Four fighters per week earning a UFC contract — that’s the average through the first eight weeks on this fifth season of Dana White’s Contender Series. After starting white-hot and cooling a little through the middle section of the season, things picked up again with last week’s episode, as four of the five victorious fighters impressed the UFC President and punched their ticket to compete inside the Octagon, bringing the total for the year up to 32 new additions.
UFC
ufc.com

Kolton Englund Looks To Turn Heads | Dana White's Contender Series

Kolton Englund’s head movement, boxing and perseverance may be just what the Texas native needs to turn all the right heads at Dana White’s Contender Series. Englund made his FIGHT PASS debut at Fury FC 44. His backstory was immediately worthy of “Storyline of the Year,” but a story is kind of empty without a happy ending, isn’t it?
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Brazil
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

Dana White: There’s a ‘more than zero percent chance’ Hasbulla ends up in UFC

Hasbulla to Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)? That may not be as far fetched a possibility as you might think. Anyone watching last week’s UFC 267 event from “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, undoubtedly saw the pint-sized viral sensation, either sitting cageside or via a ton of social media posts. Hasbulla was in the cage after Islam Makhachev dismantled Dan Hooker, and even gave the dejected New Zealander a sympathetic pat on the shoulder — a spot he could reach because Khabib Nurmagomedov was carrying him around the Octagon.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Dana White reacts to Oron Kahlon calling Afghani fighter Javid Basharat a ‘terrorist’ during their faceoff on Contender Series

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on Oron Kahlon calling Afghani opponent Javid Basharat a “terrorist”. During the weigh-ins for last night’s Contender Series, Kahlon missed weight and proceeded to label Basharat a terrorist in front of UFC officials and the media. It doesn’t appear as if anything came of it in terms of official punishment, but when they got inside the Octagon, Basharat made him pay with a dominant performance that was capped off by a nice submission victory.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Dana White pumps the brakes on a Khamzat Chimaev title shot: “It’s a whole ‘nother ball game when you get into the top ten”

Dana White believes fight fans will get to see Khamzat Chimaev compete for a UFC title eventually, but it won’t be in his next fight. Chimaev (10-0 MMA) made his highly anticipated return to the Octagon at last weekend’s UFC 267 event in Abu Dhabi for a welterweight bout with Li Jingliang. The contest was Khamzat’s first since September of 2020, where he had scored a sensational 18-second knockout win over Gerald Meerschaert (see that here).
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

43K+
Followers
87K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy