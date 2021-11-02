CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Bould: The Anthropocene Unconscious review - climate anxiety is written everywhere

By Jon Turney
theartsdesk.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur entertainment is saturated with foreboding. In the Anthropocene, the hard-to-define era when the human collective has planet-wide effects that will endure for aeons, any new fictional world bears traces of the ways our real world is being made, or unmade. Mark Bould’s book explores how these reveal what...

