You Need To See Ariana Grande With A Blonde Bob

Ariana Grande could barely take much time celebrating her casting as Glinda in the upcoming Wicked movie before it was on the next thing. She has an entire upcoming makeup line launch she needs to promote after all (in addition to coaching on The Voice on top of everything else). But she always makes time for an outfit of the day shot. On Sunday, Grande posted photos in an all-white, whimsical look with sparkly pink accents, proving she’s already very much embracing the Glinda aesthetic.

