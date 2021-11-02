You Need To See Ariana Grande With A Blonde Bob

It was the fashion moment seen—and memed—around the world. Framed by Cannes’ sunlit palms and sailboat masts, there they stood: Timothée Chalamet, Wes Anderson, Tilda Swinton, and Bill Murray, the art-house power squad from the recently released film The French Dispatch. Chalamet looked cool, as is his wont, in a graphic, anti-glam (and yet somehow very glam) T-shirt from Elara. Ever-eccentric Anderson wore preppy seersucker; Swinton, who can do no sartorial wrong, donned a snow cone-blue suit from Haider Ackermann. And Murray, ostensibly a boomer on vacation, brilliantly gave very little of a damn. Twitter went nuts, labeling the quartet, in order, “tiktok, twitter, instagram, fb.” (Or, to this writer’s satisfaction, “pitch, first draft, final proof, comments section.”)
