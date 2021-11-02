Talk Like A Beer Connoisseur: Cracking The Code On Brewing Terms

At Retriever Brewing Company (RBC) in Orefield, there are plenty of treats in store for both humans and their furry friends. RBC opened in July and features a large 200-person beer hall as well as a sprawling outdoor patio with picnic tables, Adirondack chairs, cozy fire pits and plenty of space. “First of all, we hope everybody loves the beer,” says owner Matt Anderson. “Second of all, a big part of this project was getting a great atmosphere together for people to hang out and spend time outside with their dogs.” Currently, RBC is featuring a variety of local food trucks on their property as well as their handcrafted beers, assorted wines and canned cocktails to go. RBC wouldn’t be complete without some paw-some names for their draft beers, including Licks of Haze, Pups in the Orchard and Golden Dood Ale. “We hope people come out, enjoy themselves, enjoy the atmosphere and keep coming back,” says Anderson. “But most importantly, we really hope they like the beer.”

DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO