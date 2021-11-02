CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Talk Like A Beer Connoisseur: Cracking The Code On Brewing Terms

advancedmixology.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeer is among the most enjoyable beverages that anyone can indulge. But, do you understand the beer lingo that you hear during your craft beer drinking session?. Beer connoisseurs know the language of their favorite drink better than anyone else. They can tell you about malt content, hops used in the...

advancedmixology.com

Comments / 1

americancraftbeer.com

Rumor Mill: Modelo Beer Partners With Mister Cartoon / Two Roads Brewing Teams Up

Connecticut’s Two Roads Brewing has teamed up with one of the most successful college athletic programs in the country. We’ve that, Modelo’s Día de los Muertos cans and more…. Modelo Celebrates Día de los Muertos with Iconic Cartoon Artist. Modelo beer is extending its partnership with LA-based Mexican American artist...
DRINKS
Tree Hugger

Is Beer Vegan? The Ultimate Guide to Picking Your Next Vegan Brew

The world’s most popular drink by volume, beer is an alcoholic beverage made from fermented starches, mainly cereal grains like barley, wheat, corn, rice, and oats. The grains are converted to sugars, fermented using yeast, then flavored with hops. The vast majority of commercially available beers are vegan, including some...
DRINKS
thebeveragejournal.com

Crazy Brew Bash Creates Beer Extravaganza

The 6th annual Crazy Brew Bash took place at the Mount Southington Ski Area in Plantsville on Sept. 18, featuring hundreds of beers from more than 70 local craft breweries, along with select wines, spirits and seltzers. Entertainment included live music by Wheelhouse, a Bloody Mary contest, corn hole and more, with eats from a variety of food truck vendors. Sponsored by Crazy Bruce’s Liquors, a portion of the proceeds benefited the REACH foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of children through educational programs and scholarships. There was also a toy drive at the event to collect new, unwrapped toys to donate to children in need this upcoming holiday season.
DRINKS
614now.com

BrewDog introduces craft beer advent calendar with 24 different brews

While it’s still only Halloween, that doesn’t stop us from looking toward the holidays. Especially when there’s something really cool on the horizon. Say hello to the BrewDog Advent Calendar. This deftly-designed box contains 24 punch-out openings, meant to dispense one beer a day throughout December until Christmas. Presale for the calendar, which sold out quickly last year, is live. You can order your own here.
FOOD & DRINKS
Boston Herald

Stone Brewing co-founder looks to the future of beer biz

SAN DIEGO — Steve Wagner got started in the craft beer business in the usual way — first as a fan of robust beers, then as a home brewer and eventually as an employee hauling hops and sterilizing tanks at a production brewery. What’s unusual, though, is how far Wagner’s...
DRINKS
lehighvalleystyle.com

Retriever Brewing Company Brings Paw-Some Beers to Orefield

At Retriever Brewing Company (RBC) in Orefield, there are plenty of treats in store for both humans and their furry friends. RBC opened in July and features a large 200-person beer hall as well as a sprawling outdoor patio with picnic tables, Adirondack chairs, cozy fire pits and plenty of space. “First of all, we hope everybody loves the beer,” says owner Matt Anderson. “Second of all, a big part of this project was getting a great atmosphere together for people to hang out and spend time outside with their dogs.” Currently, RBC is featuring a variety of local food trucks on their property as well as their handcrafted beers, assorted wines and canned cocktails to go. RBC wouldn’t be complete without some paw-some names for their draft beers, including Licks of Haze, Pups in the Orchard and Golden Dood Ale. “We hope people come out, enjoy themselves, enjoy the atmosphere and keep coming back,” says Anderson. “But most importantly, we really hope they like the beer.”
DRINKS
brewpublic.com

Alesong Brewing & Blending Fall 2021 Barrel-Aged Beer Releases

November is shaping up to be a big month for Alesong Brewing & Blending. The Eugene based brewer is set to release its Fall 2021 Barrel-Aged Beer lineup. Four new barrel-aged beers will be packaged in bottles that’ll debut on November 12th in Eugene and on November 17th in Portland. This fall’s release includes two velvety bourbon-barrel-aged stouts, a cocktail-inspired strong ale also aged in bourbon barrels, and a refreshing and vibrant fruit beer showcasing some amazing blueberries from King Estate’s biodynamic gardens.
PORTLAND, OR
advancedmixology.com

A Brew That Pleads To Taste: Craft Beer And Its History

Craft beer is a term that has been thrown around for decades. It is an alcoholic beverage brewed in a variety of styles that are typically characterized as having a full-body flavor with significant malty taste and often have a very hoppy bitterness. The history of this beverage dates back...
MassLive.com

Beer Nut: Old Dublin pubs feature newer Irish craft brews

Last week, I wrote about my recent visit to Urban Brewing, an Irish craft brewer on the north side of Dublin, where I enjoyed several pints with my friend, John Stephens. I mainly wrote about the Celtic magic of drinking Guinness in a Dublin pub. But this week, I want...
DRINKS
Columbus Dispatch

Beer review: Creeper Imperial IPA, Columbus Brewing Company

Details: Widely available; $12.99 for a four-pack of 12-ounce cans; 10.0% alcohol by volume. Notes: Pours a slightly hazy golden orange (but it's not a hazy!), with a generous white head. Thoughts: Happy Holiday!. For those saying, "Wha? Holiday? It's not Halloween, is it? Did I oversleep?" fear not. Apart...
COLUMBUS, OH
kingwood.com

Back Pew Brewing Annual Beer Run

Dust off those running shoes- it's almost time for Back Pew Brewery's annual fun run on Saturday, November 6th! Runners, walkers, and strollers are welcome to join the race, beginning at the brewery, then along a back course through a beautiful and shady neighborhood, and ending at Back Pew. Upon...
DRINKS
collectspace.com

Samuel Adams brews 'Space Craft' beer with Inspiration4-flown hops

— Samuel Adams is ready to toast the world's first "all-civilian" orbital spaceflight with a beer made using hops flown on the private mission. The Boston-based brewery has announced "Space Craft," its Inspiration4-inspired special release, which marks the brand's first use of "out-of-this-world" ingredients. The hops used to brew Space Craft orbited Earth with the Inspiration4 crew for three days in September, flying more than 360 miles high (585 km) — above the orbit of the International Space Station — on board a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.
FOOD & DRINKS
TBR News Media

The Wine Connoisseur: Sipping rums to try

Most people enjoy rum in tropical drinks during warm weather while lounging poolside with a bowl of tortilla chips, salsa, and guacamole. I enjoy “sipping rums,” those dark (mostly), limited production rums, often aged many years in oak barrels. These rums are often the premium, “top-of-the-line” products a distillery makes. Like a well-aged Scotch or Cognac, they are often served in a brandy glass, lightly chilled after dinner.
DRINKS
delawaretoday.com

8 Delaware Beer Gardens to Visit for Fall Vibes and Seasonal Brews

Savor the end of autumn in the First State at one of these eight beer gardens featuring live entertainment, fall flavors and craft brews. Imbibe with the season’s best craft beer selections before the warm breeze turns into a bitter chill. Each of these eight beer gardens offers its own flavor, whether you’re looking for live entertainment, artistic elements or proximity to the beach.
DELAWARE STATE
manofmany.com

GIVEAWAY: Win a Complete BrewArt Beer Brewing System!

As the world’s first fully automated personal brewer, the BeerDroid allows you to brew pub-quality brews at the touch of a button. It comes to us from BrewArt and combines the art, craft, and science of brewing into one complete and seamless system. Currently selling like hotcakes across America and Australia, this wildly popular product, and it’s accompanying BrewFlo can be yours free of charge, should you win our giveaway. Enter below.
LIFESTYLE
San Diego weekly Reader

SD breweries join forces for limited-edition 2021 Beer Week brews

San Diego Beer Week — which takes place November 5 to 14 — was originally organized by the San Diego Brewers Guild to promote the more than 150 breweries in the county. And for the past five years, some of the best brewers in San Diego have teamed up to release Capital of Craft, a limited-edition IPA brewed specifically for Beer Week. The contributors to the 2021 Capital of Craft, which will hit taps and shelves at the start of Beer Week, include Ballast Point, Booze Bros., Craft Coast, Eppig, Latchkey, Puesto Cervecería, Roleur, and host brewery Societe Brewing.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

