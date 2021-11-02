CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky soybean farmers will give soy tires to nonprofits

By TRIBUNE-COURIER STAFF
Marshall County Tribune-Courier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 2011, more than four million checkoff dollars have been invested in replacing petroleum with soybean oil in Goodyear tire treads, and the tire maker now has four lines of tires that feature renewable, sustainable soybean oil. Goodyear has pledged to fully replace petroleum-driven oils by 2040, and the soy checkoff...

www.tribunecourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Poultry Site

US farmers plan to plant less corn, more wheat and soy for 2022/23 season

Reuters reports that USDA forecasts that farmers will plant 92.0 million acres (0.37 million square kilometers) of corn in the 2022/23 crop year, down from 93.3 million in 2021/22. For soybeans, acreage is projected to rise to 87.5 million acres, from 87.2 million. The USDA projected US all-wheat plantings for...
AGRICULTURE
Farm and Dairy

Farmers still calling for rural broadband, nonprofits, private sector answering

Farm organizations and rural leaders are continuing to emphasize what the pandemic has made clear: rural areas need broadband. A Benton Institute for Broadband & Society report, funded by the United Soybean Board, said access to broadband will help make farmers and ranchers more sustainable, allow more reliable and efficient food production and strengthen rural communities.
INDUSTRY
whvoradio.com

New Soybean Disease Being Reported By Farmers

Kentucky’s soybean harvest is ongoing as growers are rushing to get the crop in before extended periods of bad weather sets in. Although soybean yields have been pretty good this year so far, a newly discovered disease could reduce yields in some affected fields. UK’s Extension Plant Pathologist Carl Bradley explains.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Farmers, KY
Local
Kentucky Industry
Local
Kentucky Business
dtnpf.com

Corn & Soybean Yield Trends

Well before the first planters roll next spring, there has already been a lot of discussion about the impact of record fertilizer prices and soaring energy prices on agricultural production and how this may influence the mix of crops that are put in the ground. Sentiment appears to be that...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Green stem syndrome common as farmers harvest soybeans

Green stem syndrome common as farmers harvest soybeans. October 28, 2021 By Mark Dorenkamp Filed Under: Crops, Minnesota, News. Green stem syndrome has been a common phenomenon for farmers harvesting soybeans. Seth Naeve is an extension soybean agronomist with the University of Minnesota. “Tons of that all over, and what’s...
AGRICULTURE
agrinews-pubs.com

From the Fields: Soybeans to be cut

It’s hard to believe it is November already. This year sure seems to be flying by. The rains fell once again this week. We had half an inch total Wednesday and Thursday. It was slow, drizzly rain over both days. We haven’t been able to be back in the field since because it’s too muddy. We did core one of our bins Saturday. We were running out of corn for the steers, so we set the auger up and filled the Harvestore up with dry corn to get us through the winter. It’s a nice option to have cattle to feed the bin core to in case there are too many fines mixed in to the corn. We had been able to get some more acres of corn through the combine and dryer Monday afternoon and Tuesday before the rain.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybean Oil#Tires#Assurance Weatherready#Assurance Comfortdrive#Eagle Exhilarate#Goodyear Assurance#Consumer Reports#The Kentucky State Fair
newscenter1.tv

SD Soybean Checkoff and Governor Noem announce partnership with Goodyear Tires

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — There’s now a connection between sheriff’s departments in South Dakota and the state’s second biggest crop, soybeans, which bring in $2.5 billion a year. On Thursday, Governor Noem and members of South Dakota’s soybean growers announced a new partnership with Goodyear Tires that also benefits sheriff’s...
ECONOMY
Farm and Dairy

American Soybean Association seeks candidates for annual soy scholarship

St. Louis, MO. — Do you know an outstanding high school senior interested in pursuing a career in agriculture? Future ag leaders are vital to the sustainability and growth of our industry, and the American Soybean Association (ASA) wants to provide one of these students a college scholarship as they begin their agriculture education.
AGRICULTURE
CBS Minnesota

Grant Money For Preventing Wolf Attacks Available To MN Livestock Producers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota livestock producers can now apply for additional grant money aimed at preventing wolf attacks. On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) announced that $60,000 in new money is available, with applications due on Jan. 24, 2022. It’s the fifth round of funding through the Wolf-Livestock Conflict Prevention Grants, which began in 2017. MDA says the grants provide reimbursement for approved practices that prevent wolves from attacking livestock, including guard animals, wolf-barriers and shelters. “Eligible producers must live within Minnesota’s wolf range, as designated by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, or on property determined by the Commissioner of Agriculture to be affected by wolf-livestock conflicts,” the MDA said in a release. Eighty percent of the project costs will be reimbursed by the grant. Grantees will be responsible for the remaining 20% of costs. For more information and to apply, click here.
MINNESOTA STATE
wymt.com

Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky gives grants to several state organizations

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Foundation for a Healthy officials announced the recipients of the “Keeping our Communities Healthy” grants on Wednesday. The mini grants were awarded to 12 organizations across the Commonwealth, including three in Eastern Kentucky. The Eastern Kentucky winners were Grace Community Health Center in Knox County, Lake Cumberland...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington eyes giving COVID money to nonprofits, mentor and minority business programs

Lexington leaders agreed Thursday to spend $375,000 from federal coronavirus relief money to give $5,000 in one-time supplemental pay to 50 Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies. In addition, the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council tentatively agreed to set aside millions of dollars from COVID relief money for nonprofit capital improvement projects, minority...
LEXINGTON, KY
sdpb.org

Goodyear donates soy-based tires to South Dakota agencies

The South Dakota Soybean Checkoff is partnering with Goodyear to donate sets of soybean-based tires to 50 sheriff's departments across South Dakota. The Highway Patrol, City of Sioux Falls and the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources will also receive some of the tires. They're manufactured with soybean oil instead of petroleum oil.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
technologynetworks.com

In Case of Drought, Be Selective With Soybeans

Unpredictable rain is just one of the many challenges soybean producers face every year. However, certain soybean varieties may be better at tolerating an extended period of dry weather than others. Researchers with the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture recently published a journal article highlighting which soybeans are better to plant in water-limited areas.
AGRICULTURE
thunderboltradio.com

Corn and Soybean Harvest Lagging

The latest report from the United States Department of Agriculture indicates corn and soybean harvest lagging in Tennessee. The report shows 86-percent of the states corn crop has now been harvested, which falls below the five year average of 95-percent for this time period. As far as soybean harvest, reports...
AGRICULTURE
EatThis

4 New Grocery Shortages Shoppers Are Sharing Ahead of Winter

Last week's list of shopper-reported shortages could affect your Thanksgiving cooking… but this week's list looks like it could affect your winter. Consumers around the country have been sharing images of the grocery departments with empty shelves they've encountered this week. Have you noticed any shortage of these?. We searched...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy