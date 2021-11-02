Kentucky soybean farmers will give soy tires to nonprofits

It’s hard to believe it is November already. This year sure seems to be flying by. The rains fell once again this week. We had half an inch total Wednesday and Thursday. It was slow, drizzly rain over both days. We haven’t been able to be back in the field since because it’s too muddy. We did core one of our bins Saturday. We were running out of corn for the steers, so we set the auger up and filled the Harvestore up with dry corn to get us through the winter. It’s a nice option to have cattle to feed the bin core to in case there are too many fines mixed in to the corn. We had been able to get some more acres of corn through the combine and dryer Monday afternoon and Tuesday before the rain.

