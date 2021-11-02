CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Von Miller leaves snowy Denver behind for Rams, sunshine

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The trade began to hit Von Miller as he toddled past the photo gallery of great moments that decorate the Denver Broncos headquarters. The featured shot is the one of him knocking the ball and, in effect, the Lombardi Trophy, from Cam Newton’s grasp five years and...

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Odell Beckham Jr. in Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The question is — should his next game be played for the Eagles? Although nothing is official, it seems it is only a matter of time until the Cleveland Browns release Beckham Jr., and an ESPN report suggests it could come as soon as Friday. If/when he is released, Beckham Jr. will go through the waiver process. The Eagles, at 3-5, are currently eighth in the waiver order. It is possible a team ahead of them, like Miami, could claim Beckham Jr. If he does make it to them, however, the Eagles should put in a claim. To start — yes, Beckham Jr. does come with some red flags. His time in Cleveland coming to an end the way it is should be something the Eagles consider. Head coach Nick Sirianni has built a good culture at the NovaCare Complex. Bringing in Beckham Jr. could be a risk, considering he has left two teams on bad terms. [UPDATE: OBJ has been officially released.]
NFL
The Spun

Broncos Call Out Cowboys For “Disrespectful” Move On Sunday

The Denver Broncos shellacked the Dallas Cowboys in one of the most-stunning results of the Week 9 NFL slate. Denver topped Dallas, 30-16, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday afternoon. The game wasn’t nearly as close as the final score, either. The Broncos got out to a 30-0 lead and the Cowboys scored a couple of times with the game’s outcome already sealed up.
NFL
Fox News

Rams acquire Von Miller in blockbuster trade: reports

Von Miller appears to have a new team. The Denver Broncos traded the eight-time Pro Bowl and three-time All-Pro linebacker to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday for 2022 and 2023 second-round draft picks, according to multiple reports. Miller is making $17.5 million this season and is set to become...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
chatsports.com

BREAKING NEWS: Broncos Deal Von Miller to Rams

Huge move before the NFL trading deadline, as the Broncos are finalizing a trade to send Von Miller to the Rams for two 2022 draft picks (a second-rounder and a third-rounder). Miller has missed the last couple games with an ankle injury but should be good to go once he arrives in Los Angeles. The top-heavy Rams defensive lineup will now feature Miller, Aaron Donald, and Jalen Ramsey. The Rams are all in for 2021.
NFL
chatsports.com

PHOTOS: Von Miller through the years with the Denver Broncos

All-Pro Broncos linebacker Von Miller was traded to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, one day ahead of the trade deadline for second- and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft, according to multiple sources. Miller, 32, was selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 2 overall pick in...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Peyton Manning
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Rams acquire Broncos legend Von Miller

Von Miller is one of the best players to ever play for the Denver Broncos. That tenure ended on Monday. The Broncos great has been traded to the Los Angeles Rams. Denver is receiving two draft picks in the package. The first pick will be a 2022 second-round draft pick....
NFL
chatsports.com

Trading for Von Miller, the Rams Are All In

For more than five long, uninterrupted minutes in August, Les Snead, the Los Angeles Rams’ general manager, sat on a perch near the N.F.L. team’s outdoor weight room and explained his philosophy on building a roster. He had just watched one of the first training camp practices that included Matthew...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Mvp#Teddy Bridgewater#American Football#Ap#Cadillac#The Los Angeles Rams#Pro Bowler
9NEWS

Denver Broncos sans Von Miller: 'No surrender'

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — There is a new theme to the Broncos this week following their trade of Von Miller. “Nobody is surrendering here,’’ said head coach Vic Fangio. Miller, after his sad goodbyes from the Broncos’ locker room Monday, hit the ground running with excitement upon landing Tuesday in Los Angeles. He’s quickly moved on from the Broncos, as he must. Why shouldn’t the Broncos quickly move on from him?
NFL
The Gazette

An all-time Bronco great, Von Miller leaves lasting legacy in Denver

DENVER — Summing up Von Miller's career in Denver isn't an easy thing to do. Eight-time Pro Bowler. Three-time All-Pro. Franchise's all-time sack leader. Unanimous 2010s All-Decade Team member. Super Bowl 50 MVP. Arguably the greatest defensive player to ever don the orange and blue, Miller is one of the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Von Miller traded to Rams: Broncos GM George Paton explains move, says there is 'no fire sale' in Denver

Von Miller will suit up for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, marking the first time the future Hall of Famer has put on any NFL uniform that doesn't belong to the Denver Broncos. In a blockbuster move ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, the Broncos sent Miller to the Rams in exchange for second- and third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, leaving many to believe Denver is mailing it in for the 2021 season -- something that may not bode well for head coach Vic Fangio if they did. According to general manager George Paton, however, the opposite is true.
NFL
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy