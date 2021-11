Toshiba plans to split into three companies as early as 2023, a report said Tuesday, after a series of crises at the firm including the ouster of the board's chairman and a contentious buyout offer. The Nikkei business daily said the three units would focus on infrastructure, devices and semiconductor memory and are expected to be listed, possibly within two years. Toshiba told AFP the option of splitting its business up was under consideration but said nothing had been decided. The Nikkei, which did not cite sources, said the move could be announced Friday when Toshiba reports earnings.

