Bob Dylan dusted off his beloved yet rarely performed track “Every Grain of Sand” during a stop in Cleveland on Nov. 5. Originally written in 1980, the tune was penned following Dylan's conversion to Christianity two years prior. This "born-again" period coincided with an interest in gospel music, which saw Dylan delving into the genre before later returning to his more traditional rock sound. “Every Grain of Sand” included many allusions to faith, religion and Jesus, with references to confession, temptation, morality and the biblical figure Cain.

CLEVELAND, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO