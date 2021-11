What better way to end the week than by chasing one of the most talked about – sub-$1bn forwarding deals – of the past seven days or so since we first exclusively disclosed a tie-up in the making between Denmark’s AP Møller-Mærsk (APMM) and Germany’s Senator International that would lead to a change of ownership for the latter by the end of this week.

MARKETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO