Spike Milligan’s Badjelly the Witch casts spell over Mercury Filmworks, Mukpuddy

Starring Rebekah Kennedy, Kristina Klebe, and Tim Fox. Written by Kristina Klebe, Pierre Tsigaridis and Maxime Rancon. For many filmmakers, balancing original ideas with heavy doses of homage and firmly established clichés can prove to be a treacherous venture. Innately fraught with potential pitfalls of various scopes and scale, this particular cinematic journey is not one for the faint of heart. However, as director Pierre Tsigaridis’ new film TWO WITCHES proves, the heavily beaten path can still reveal surprises when explored correctly.Recently making its world premiere at Salem Horror Fest 2021, TWO WITCHES is a dynamic piece of hex-ploitation cinema. By lovingly digging up dusty old genre tropes and presenting them on a bright, shiny (and bloody) silver platter, Tsigaridis manages to play with expectations in a refreshing and passionate way. And while there is indeed important intrinsic value in critiquing and reevaluating historical stereotypes and how they evolved, Tsigaridis’ thoughtful and cheeky approach to the subject makes walking this particular tightrope look easy.
