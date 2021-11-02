CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spike Milligan’s Badjelly the Witch casts spell over Mercury Filmworks, Mukpuddy

By Karolina Kaminska
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian prodco Mercury Filmworks and New Zealand-based animation studio Mukpuddy have teamed up to coproduce a TV adaptation of British writer and comedian Spike Milligan’s 1973 children’s book Badjelly the Witch. The plot follows two children who...

