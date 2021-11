USCFootball.com will be broadcasting a LIVE pregame video from the Coliseum press box as the USC Trojans take on the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday afternoon. In the pregame video you can check out how the Trojan football team warms up in preparation for the game, followed by the pregame show from the Trojan Marching Band including an appearance from USC's mascot Traveler. The pregame video will end with the Trojan football team coming out of the tunnel just before kickoff.

