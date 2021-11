On their own, assists are a flawed statistic. There are countless examples of assists being handed out when, quite frankly, the passer has absolutely nothing to do with the finish of the play. Getting credited with an assist is also reliant on passing to somebody who will score it. In a league increasingly reliant on jump shots, great passers often don’t get as much credit as they should if their teammates simply miss open looks.

