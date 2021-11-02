Big E defends the WWE Title against Kevin Owens

Seth Rollins is next in line for a shot at the WWE Championship. In the main event of Monday night's season premiere edition of Raw, Rollins defeated Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Rey Mysterio in a fatal four-way match to become the number one contender to Big E's WWE Championship. WWE hasn't announced when Rollins will be getting his title shot.
The grudge match is official. WWE announced Kevin Owens will get his crack at Seth Rollins on the November 8 episode of WWE Raw. Owens made the challenge to Rollins on Monday's Raw after Rollins got involved in Owens' bout against Big E. Rollins tried to help Owens, but Big...
Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein) and Isa (@NYCDemonD1va) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. – Kevin Owens’ contract and former stable referenced on RAW. – AJ Styles out with “non-injury medical issue”. – First WWE NXT 2.0 TakeOver reportedly planned. You can watch the full...
Kevin Owens came up short in this week’s WWE Raw main event that also involved Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Rey Mysterio, as it was Rollins who won the Fatal-4-Way Ladder Match to earn a WWE title shot against Big E. Owens took to Twitter to share his reaction to the match and the continued support he’s received from fans.
In 2016, Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens teamed up to the delight of fans. The collaboration between the two didn't start out under the best auspices, as they both said they didn't need to help each other. At the time, KO was the Universal champion and Y2J had helped him keep the belt on more than one occasion.
A Raw Women's Championship match kicked off last night's Raw, while the WWE Champion was in non-title action in the main event. Becky Lynch retained her Raw Women's Championship against Bianca Belair after cheating to get the win. When Belair was going for the KOD, Lynch held onto the top turnbuckle and ripped the turnbuckle pad off. Lynch then sent Belair into the exposed buckle and rolled her up to get the win while holding onto her tights.
– In a post on Twitter, Kevin Owens complimented independent wrestler Khaos on his pop up powerbomb from a recent match. After Khaos thanked him, Owens spoke about the importance of wrestlers giving back. He said: “Very well executed, man. Good luck on your journey! No problem. I’m sure he...
Kevin Owens recently caught up with Planeta Wrestling while promoting the recent WWE U.K. tour. He discussed the current WWE Championship scene and admitted that it would be hard to turn down an opportunity to challenge for the title. “I really don’t know. Obviously, being WWE Champion is something everybody...
As WWE champion, Big E has not had many top contenders lined up to face him. That changed in a big way on Monday night's episode of Raw, with Big E suffering a brutal attack at the hands of Kevin Owens as the show went off the air. Owens spent...
In an interview with Planeta Wrestling, Kevin Owens gave his thoughts on being moved to the WWE RAW brand from Smackdown in the 2021 Draft:. “I mean, I’ve been on RAW many times before. I actually change rosters every year it seems, so I wouldn’t say it’s a new life, but it’s a new start in a way, a fresh start, and that’s always good.”
