Big E defends the WWE Title against Kevin Owens

There were a few interesting lines during Kevin Owens’ in-ring promo on tonight’s WWE RAW episode. Owens interrupted an in-ring segment with WWE Champion Big E and #1 contender Seth Rollins, which was done to set up tonight’s non-title main event between Owens and Big E. During the promo, Owens talked about how he gives it all in the ring, and while he can’t remember the last time it worked out for him, he will continue to give it his all, whether it’s for 3 more months or 3 more years.

WWE ・ 7 DAYS AGO