Reasons to be hopeful: the climate solutions available now

By The Guardian
 6 days ago

This story originally appeared in The Guardian, and is part of Covering Climate Now, a global journalism collaboration strengthening coverage of the climate story. The climate emergency is the biggest threat to civilization we have ever faced. But there is good news: we already have every tool we need to beat...

Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
MarketWatch

Climate hotshots in hot seat over private jets and other habits expanding carbon footprint at COP26

An estimated 400 private jets, according to U.K. media, flew into Scotland this week for the U.N.'s high-profile climate-change summit, hustling in Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Prince Charles, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Biden, among other business-sector, nonprofit and government dignitaries charged with setting ambitious policies to keep a global-warming crisis from worsening.
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Produces the Most Plastic Waste in the World

While some forms of plastic break down in 20 years, others take as long as 500. Millions of tons of plastic make their way into oceans each year. The company that produces the most plastic is Exxon Mobil. Plastic waste has become one of the greatest environmental disasters in history, and it is unlikely to […]
Autoblog

In a lithium squeeze, biggest producer ‘going as fast as we can’

Albemarle Corp., the world’s biggest lithium producer, is expanding as quickly as possible and evaluating new opportunities as buyers of the battery metal struggle to keep up with surging electric-vehicle demand. The company plans to start sales from a new plant in Chile early 2022 and from an expansion in...
The Atlantic

We’re Heading Straight for a Demi-Armageddon

The COP26 international climate-change negotiations have just begun in Glasgow, Scotland, and the vibes are … ambivalent. The leaders of Russia and China haven’t bothered to attend, but did promise to help end deforestation by 2030—though many observers are skeptical that they will keep their word. In the United States, President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan lost a powerful provision that would have helped convert the nation’s electricity grid to renewable energy, but still includes an unprecedented $555 billion to combat climate change.
globallandscapesforum.org

Register now for GLF Climate, 50+ experts available to interview

Positions forests, food systems and sustainable finance. Hybrid (digital and in-person) conference to 200+ speakers and thousands more to connect science, finance and marginalized voices with COP discussions. November 5-7 Editor’s note: To access press materials and inquire about embargoed media and availability with experts, please contact the media officers...
Grist

Meeting your neighbors is a climate solution

Thank you, you whisper in your head as you sit comfortably on the floor of Ada’s attic, with your wife and kids and six neighbors. Thank you for letting her borrow mint from the garden. Thank you for fixing that squeaky gate. You don’t think about your own home flooding...
Palm Beach Interactive

Carbon tax offers climate solution

World leaders meet in Glasgow this week to discuss curbing emissions of greenhouse gases wreaking havoc on civilization. To show the world we’re serious, will the U.S. bring something to the table in terms of significant climate policy? Or will the world’s leading polluter in history show up empty-handed? Blocked by all Republicans in the Senate and one coal millionaire Democrat from West Virginia, the Biden administration's opening move, the Clean Electricity Performance Program, was stymied early on.
The Independent

Pope calls for ‘radical’ solutions on climate crisis to give ‘concrete hope’ to future generations

Pope Francis has called for “radical decisions” to be made in tackling the climate crisis as the start of the Cop26 summit approaches. Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Friday, the head of the Catholic Church discussed issues such as the environment, coronavirus and the economy.The Pope said both climate change and the pandemic have exposed the world’s “deep vulnerability” and had “raised numerous doubts and concerns about our economic systems and the way we organise our societies”.He added: “These crises present us with the need to take decisions, radical decisions that are not always easy. At...
lanthorn.com

Large-scale discussions of climate solutions spark concern, local summit inspires hope

Sunday Oct. 31 marks the beginning of the 12-day 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (abbreviated to COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland. The participating nations will be talking about promises made in the past, setting new goals for the future and discussing ongoing anxieties and concerns. These topics are relevant to literally everyone on the planet, but as members of the generation that’s inheriting the Earth, students in the Grand Valley State University community need to be keyed into the conversations happening in Glasgow, right now.
AFP

Protesters demand climate action in global rally

Tens of thousands of protesters braved rain and wind in Glasgow Saturday as part of worldwide demonstrations against what campaigners say is a failure of crunch UN climate talks to act fast enough to tame global warming. - Widespread demos - Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg said the summit had gone nowhere near far enough in a speech at Friday's youth march in Glasgow, where she labelled the conference "a failure".
IBTimes

Failed Energy Policy: The Driving Force Behind Europe’s Energy Crunch

Temperatures in Europe plummet, demand for natural gas increases. Wind production falls by as much as 15%, requiring more natural gas. With limited supplies, Europe sees benchmark prices for natural gas rise 500%. Enter Russian President Vladimir Putin, offering to rescue Europe from the brink of energy disaster. The bargain? Approval of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a project that will render Europe even more beholden to Russia for future energy.
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

