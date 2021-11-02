CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Running the ball is a winning formula for the Eagles

By Rob Maadi/The Associated Press
The Eagles (3-5) dominated the Lions (0-8) from start to finish in all phases. (Philadelphia) — Eagles coach Nick Sirianni called so many run plays on Sunday, even injured starting running back Miles Sanders expressed his enthusiasm from afar. “Actually, he texted me: ‘Hell yea, coach,’ with all caps,”...

