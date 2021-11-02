CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Its Recent Underperformance, How Likely Is A Turnaround In NetApp Stock?

NetApp stock (NASDAQ: NTAP) is down 4% in just the last one week and more than 5% over the last ten days, underperforming the S&P 500 on both occasions, which was up 1.4% and 3% over the respective periods. Even if you look at the change over the last one month...

5 Monster Stock Market Predictions: Will Underperformers Run The Chase?

It is the time of the year where we usually see a chase for performance. It is when underperforming funds try to catch up to their benchmarks to boost their returns. But this year seems to be a challenging mountain to climb for many hedge funds and long only’s. As of the end of October, the Eurekahedge Hedge Fund Index was up 9.51%, with the Long-Only Absolute Return Fund Index up 13.8%, well behind the S&P 500’s gain of 22.6%.
After Its 35% Plunge, Is Peloton Stock Now A Buy?

Interactive fitness platform Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON ) has become a victim of its own success. Shares of the New York City-based company—best known for its exercise bikes and remote cycling classes—plunged about 35% on Friday after its grim earnings release on Thursday, and ensuing earnings call in which the company said its revenue and margins are shrinking as customers cut spending on the PTON's home-exercise equipment and services, which thrived during the COVID-19 outbreak.
3 Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in November

One company has a very strong moat. The second is the ultimate in defensive investments. The third is Buffett's favorite investment for everyone. With a net worth of $104 billion (as of Nov. 4), Warren Buffett is arguably one of the greatest investors of all time. Since 1995, his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) has netted investors a remarkable 20% average annual return (the S&P 500's was only 10.2%). And even though he's 91 years old, he shows no signs of slowing down.
SmileDirectClub stock down more than 20% after wider loss, lower sales for Q3

SmileDirectClub Inc. shares tanked more than 20% in the extended session Monday after the maker of clear plastic aligners reported a wider quarterly loss and sales missed the mark, saying it ran against macroeconomic headwinds. SmileDirect lost $89 million, or 23 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with $13 million, or 11 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue fell 18% to $138 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected a loss of 14 cents a share on sales of $183 million. "We are disappointed with our third-quarter results driven by the macroeconomic headwinds that are influencing the spending of our core demographic," Chief Executive David Katzman said in a statement. The company guided for full-year 2021 revenue in a range between $630 million and $650 million. The analysts surveyed by FactSet expect 2021 revenue around $758 million. SmileDirect shares ended the regular trading day flat.
Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.79% higher to $47.34 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.09% to 4,701.70 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 36,432.22. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.35 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
Hot Penny Stocks to Buy Right Now? 3 to Watch Next Week

As we get ready to enter another week of trading penny stocks, investors are excited about how November has gone so far. While it’s hard to say if the rest of the month will be bullish, we do know that there is a lot of bullish sentiment floating around. With Covid cases dropping in many areas of the world, we are seeing a bit of a post-pandemic recovery occurring.
Purple Innovation stock sinks after double downgrade at BofA a day before earnings

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc. tumbled to a 14-month low before paring some losses, after BofA Securities analyst swung to bearish from bullish on the mattress maker a day before earnings, citing "weak" online trends and a new "big" competitive threat. The stock fell as much as 7.9% to an intraday low of $17.95, the lowest price seen since Sept. 8, 2020, before bouncing to be down just 2.1% in morning trading. BofA analyst Chris Nagle double downgraded the stock to sell from buy, more than halved his stock price target to $16 from $36. "Our more cautious view...
Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) inched 0.89% higher to $651.45 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.09% to 4,701.70 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 36,432.22. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Netflix Inc. closed $39.52 below its 52-week high ($690.97), which the company achieved on October 29th.
