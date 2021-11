In a small but intriguing art studio on the edge of campus, several students gather around a well-worn but sturdy worktable to talk about dead people. It’s not about murder mystery shows or the latest TikTok trend. These students are exploring the tradition of using retablos, or devotional art, as a way to honor and remember special people in their lives who have passed away. Slowly, the students get to work using pencils, paint, charcoal, and glue as they research, laugh, cry, and remember.

BAYTOWN, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO