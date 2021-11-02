Today is: Election Day

Election Day is here, and voters have one last day to make their voices heard in the constitutional amendment election and school district bond elections. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today (Tuesday) for eight places across Washington County for the constitutional amendment election. Those are Friedens Church of Washington and the Washington County Expo Event Center for voters in Precinct 1, the Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department and Brenham VFW Hall for Precinct 2, the Brenham American Legion Hall and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Gay Hill for Precinct 3 voters, and the Blinn College Student Center and Burton Community Center for Precinct 4.
