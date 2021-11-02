CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Marvel's Chris Pratt to voice Garfield the Cat in new movie

By Amy West
digitalspy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt has been lined up to voice Garfield in a new movie centred on the iconic cartoon cat. From DNEG, the animation company behind Ron's Gone Wrong, and Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson's Alcon Entertainment, the flick is set to see the lazy, lasagna-loving feline...

www.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

Anna Faris trends on Twitter as fans show support for her after Chris Pratt says Katherine Schwarzenegger gave him a 'healthy daughter'

Chris Pratt praised Katherine Schwarzenegger for giving him a "healthy daughter" on Instagram. In response, his ex-wife Anna Faris' name trended on Twitter. Because the former couple's son has had health challenges, many considered Pratt's post insensitive. Anna Faris' name trended online Thursday evening in response to her ex-husband Chris...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

John Cena In Negotiations To Star In Action-Comedy Movie ‘Freelance’ From ‘Taken’ Director Pierre Morel — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: F9: The Fast Saga and The Suicide Squad star John Cena is in negotiations to star in Pierre Morel (Taken) action-comedy film Freelance, which Stuart Ford’s AGC will be selling at the upcoming virtual American Film Market. Endurance Media’s Steve Richards will produce the package alongside Sentient Entertainment’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin. Endurance will co-finance with AGC. UTA and ICM are handling domestic. The project, which is budgeted in the $40 million range, follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the states. After several years of mortgage payments, school...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Ice Cube Will No Longer Star in Sony’s ‘Oh Hell No’ After Declining Covid Vaccine — Report

Actor and rapper Ice Cube has parted ways with Sony’s upcoming comedy “Oh Hell No” after he declined a request from the film’s producers to get vaccinated for Covid-19. The Hollywood Reporter first revealed the news. IndieWire has reached out to Ice Cube’s representatives for comment. The comedy is directed by Kitao Sakurai (“Bad Trip”), and also stars Jack Black, who serves as a producer on the film alongside Roz Music and Matt Tolmach (“Venom: Let There Be Carnage”). The synopsis per Deadline says the story “follows Sherman (Black), who falls in love with Will’s (Cube) mom, who has only one thing...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Jack Black
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Person
Chris Pratt
The Hollywood Gossip

Chris Pratt Ticks Off Entire Internet, Hides Behind Religion After Backlash

Last week, everyone's least favorite Famous Chris creeped out and disgusted the internet. The result was an outpouring of love and support for his ex-wife and an intense backlash towards Chris Pratt himself. The Guardians of the Galaxy star appeared to insult not only his ex, but also his firstborn...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Eternals’ Soaring to $69.5 Million Opening Weekend

Marvel’s “Eternals” will easily top the domestic box office this weekend. The film took in $30.7 million on Thursday night previews and Friday showings from 4,090 screens, on its way to a projected three-day haul of $69.5 million. Should that estimate hold, “Eternals” will score the fifth-best opening weekend during the pandemic era, behind Universal’s “F9: The Fast Saga” ($70 million), Marvel’s own “Black Widow” ($80.3 million) and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($75.3 million) and reigning champion “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” ($90 million). However, “Eternals” is coming in a bit shy of earlier industry projections, which had...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Andrew Garfield Says Making ‘Spider-Man’ Was ‘Heartbreaking’: Focus Was on Money Over Soul

Andrew Garfield shot to international stardom playing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s beloved web-slinger in “The Amazing Spider-Man” in 2012, and then reprising the role in the 2014 sequel. Until then, he was mostly an indie character actor, starring in films like “Never Let Me Go” and “The Social Network.” While featuring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is certainly a tony role for any up-and-coming actor, Garfield recently got candid about his experiences starring in the Sony films in an interview with The Guardian. “I got my heart broken a little bit,” the American-British actor said. “I went from being a naive...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman stars in magical Boots Christmas ad

Doctor Who actress Jenna Coleman is the face of Boots' brand new Christmas advert, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Tom Hooper. Like Shaun of the Dead's Bill Nighy for TK Maxx and Loki star Owen Wilson for Sofology before her, Coleman has walked through the golden gates of TV advertising – but this one's firmly planted in the festive-cheer genre.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Galaxy#Ron S Gone Wrong#Alcon Entertainment#Odie#Sony Pictures#Nemo#Chicken Little#The Galaxy Vol 3
digitalspy.com

Line of Duty stars team up on new movie

Line of Duty duo Kelly Macdonald and Gina McKee are uniting on the big screen. The movie project itself is titled Typist Artist Pirate King and comes from writer-director Carol Morley, whose last piece was 2018 crime drama Out of Blue. Cameras are already shooting in Yorkshire, whilst the cast...
MOVIES
AFP

Marvel's 'Eternals' tops N.America box office despite mixed reviews

Marvel's new superhero film  "Eternals" took in an estimated $71 million this weekend to top the North American box office, a strong pandemic-era opening if a bit below expectations, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday. Written and directed by Chloe Zhao, fresh off her best-director Oscar win for "Nomadland," the film faced some of the worst reviews of any Marvel film -- the only one to draw a "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes -- but has fared well overseas, taking in an impressive $91 million. Led by actors Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan, "Eternals" tells the tale of an immortal race of aliens who emerge from several millennia in hiding to save the Earth from the evil Deviants. With "Eternals" gobbling up the biggest chunk of box office pie for the Friday-through-Sunday period, previous leader "Dune" dropped to a very distant second place, at $7.6 million.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home poster confirms villain's return

Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers follow. Spider-Man: No Way Home all but confirmed the return of Green Goblin in its first trailer, but now a brand new promotional poster has taken the final step. It's official, folks. The Goblin is back. After Green Goblin's distinctive laugh was heard in No...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Eternals’ Reigns Supreme With $71 Million Debut

“Eternals” soared to the top of the weekend box office chart, buoyed by mania for all things Marvel. But its $71 million debut fell just shy of more bullish projections, which had the superhero film debuting to $75 million to $80 million. That’s a sign, perhaps, that the iffy reviews muted “Eternals'” results or a signal that the underlying intellectual property, the story of a group of god-like extraterrestrials, didn’t have the resonance of other comic book adaptations. Marvel has successfully introduced lesser-known heroes, such as the Guardians of the Galaxy, to movie fans and spawned successful franchises with them,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

Will Smith Gave Money to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars After Warners Shifted to Day-and-Date

“King Richard” star and Oscar contender Will Smith opened up his wallet for his cast members amid a reported $40-million payday, The Hollywood Reporter says. Smith produces and stars in the film as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and per reports, after WarnerMedia shifted its Warner Bros. slate to day-and-date for 2021, he opted to give money to his fellow co-stars. The idea was to compensate the actors for lost theatrical returns. “Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which includes Saniyya Sidney...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'True Story' Trailer: Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes Play Estranged Brothers in Netflix Drama Series

Netflix has released the official trailer for their upcoming limited series, True Story, which will star Kevin Hart (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) and Wesley Snipes (Blade). True Story will be centered around a comedian named Kid (Hart) as he stops for performances in his hometown of Philadelphia and attempts to reconnect with his older brother, Carlton (Snipes). Upon his very first night back in town, things go awry for Kid and threaten to tear down the life that he has built as he is tested both morally and emotionally over the seven-episode series.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Dwayne Johnson addresses Vin Diesel jokes in his movies

Dwayne Johnson's continued jokes targeting Vin Diesel throughout his filmography have finally been addressed by the man himself. The most recent example is within the former wrestler's Netflix actioner Red Notice, which features the cast discussing Diesel auditioning for the musical Cats. "The jokes never end," he laughed whilst appearing...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Gal Gadot offers cautious Wonder Woman 3 update

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot has provided a cautious update regarding the third movie. A sequel to last year's underwhelming Wonder Woman 1984, this Worlds of DC adventure is still in the early days of development. Recently asked by Variety when we might see it on the big screen, the...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ Review: The Agreeable Version of a CGI-Critter-Meets-Live-Action Diversion

Clifford the Big Red Dog was born in a series of children’s books, the first of which was published in 1963. In the decades since, the adventures of the scarlet canine mascot-hero have been spun into three popular PBS Kids TV series, a live musical, video games, and the 2004 animated feature “Clifford’s Really Big Movie,” which was adapted from one of the TV series (and did very little business). All of which is to say that unlikely as it may sound, the new “Clifford the Big Red Dog” is the first really big Clifford movie. So what does that...
PETS
The Hollywood Reporter

Patty Jenkins ‘Star Wars’ Movie ‘Rogue Squadron’ Delayed (Exclusive)

Rogue Squadron, the Star Wars feature project due to be directed by Wonder Woman filmmaker Patty Jenkins, has been caught in the tractor beam and will take a little longer to make it to the big screen. Jenkins and writer Matthew Robinson have been developing Squadron for Lucasfilm for over a year, with the goal of starting production in 2022. It was to have gone into preproduction by the end of this year. However, sources say the producers and filmmaking team came to the realization that Jenkins’ schedule and other commitments wouldn’t allow for the window needed to make the movie in...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy